AYURCANN REPORTS FISCAL YEAR 2025 RECORD SALES OF $55,446,352 IN GROSS REVENUE, FEATURING 21% YEAR-OVER-YEAR INCREASE AND PROVIDES CORPORATE UPDATE

Toronto, Ontario, Oct. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ayurcann Holdings Corp. (CSE: AYUR; OTCQB: AYURF) (“Ayurcann” or the “Company”), a leading Canadian processing and manufacturing company specializing in cannabis 2.0 and 3.0 products, is pleased to announce its financial and operational results for the year ended June 30, 2025, the highlights of which are included in this news release. All figures are reported in Canadian dollars. The Company’s full set of consolidated audited financial statements for the years ended June 30, 2025 and 2024 and accompanying management’s discussion and analysis can be accessed by visiting the Company’s website at www.ayurcann.com and its profile page on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca .

AYURCANN: A LEADING FORCE IN CANADIAN CANNABIS

Ayurcann continues to cement its position as one of the country’s most resilient cannabis companies. Since entering the market in 2020, Ayurcann has delivered exceptional performance, and growth for the past four fiscal years, growing 100% year-over-year in sales for the past 3 fiscal years (2021-2024) — a testament to its disciplined strategy, operational strength, and market leadership.

POWERFUL NATIONAL PRESENCE

Ayurcann’s products are now available in over 75% of licensed retail cannabis stores2 across Canada, representing a truly national footprint. This expansive distribution network has been a major driver of the Company’s rapid growth, ensuring its brands are accessible to consumers coast-to-coast and positioning Ayurcann as a trusted partner among retailers nationwide.

DOMINANT IN ONTARIO: CANADA’S LARGEST MARKET

In Ontario — the largest cannabis market in Canada2 — Ayurcann’s leadership is unmatched. The Company has achieved over 80% retail penetration2, with products carried in more than 1,500 licensed stores2 across the province. Strong relationships with the Ontario Cannabis Store and retail partners have enabled Ayurcann to capture significant market share.

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS – FISCAL YEAR ENDED JUNE 30, 2025

Gross Revenue: $55,446,352 for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2025 (vs. $45,265,235 in 2024)

Adjusted EBITDA1: $507,570 for the period (vs. -$352,492 in FY2024)

Product Portfolio: Expanded to 80 SKUs nationwide

“As the cannabis industry continues to mature in Canada, we are thrilled to see sustained growth and strong demand for our brands across multiple provinces,” said Igal Sudman, Chief Executive Officer of Ayurcann. “Despite price compression and competitive pressures, our focus on the business-to-consumer market has enabled Ayurcann to expand market share, diversify product offerings, and strengthen brand loyalty nationwide.”

OPERATIONAL HIGHLIGHTS – FISCAL YEAR 2025

Over 35,500 product listings2 across dispensaries in Ontario, New Brunswick, Manitoba, Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, Newfoundland, and Yukon

Ongoing innovation and new product development, reinforcing Ayurcann’s reliability

Strong consumer demand across vape, concentrate and flower categories

Continued investment in operational efficiency, supply chain optimization and production scalability

“Our continued success is rooted in innovation, reliability, and our ability to anticipate market needs,” added Sudman. “With a clear vision and commitment to excellence, Ayurcann remains focused on driving growth, enhancing shareholder value, and expanding our footprint both domestically and abroad.”

CORPORATE UPDATE

Ayurcann announces that it will voluntarily delist from the OTC Markets Group OTCQB Venture Market (“OTCQB”) effective October 30, 2025. Ayurcann’s shares will continue to trade in Canada on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the current ticker symbol “AYUR”.

About Ayurcann:

Ayurcann is a leading post-harvest solution provider with a focus on providing and creating custom processes and pharma grade products for the adult use and medical cannabis industry in Canada. Ayurcann is striving to become a partner of choice for leading Canadian cannabis brands by providing best-in-class, proprietary services including ethanol extraction, formulation, product development and custom manufacturing.

For more information about Ayurcann, please visit www.ayurcann.com and its profile page on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca .

1 Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (“EBITDA”) and adjusted EBITDA. These measures do not have a standardized meaning prescribed by International Financial Reporting Standards (“IFRS”) and are, therefore, unlikely to be comparable to similar measures presented by other issuers. Non-IFRS measures provide investors with a supplemental measure of the Company’s operating performance and, therefore, highlight trends in the Company’s core business that may not otherwise be apparent when relying solely on IFRS measures. Management uses non-IFRS measures in measuring the financial performance of the Company.

2 As reported by Trellis Insights - June 2025