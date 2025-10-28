FG Nexus to Present at the 2025 ThinkEquity Conference

Charlotte, NC, Oct. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FG Nexus (Nasdaq: FGNX, FGNXP) (the "Company" or "FG Nexus"), today announced that management will participate at the ThinkEquity Conference on October 30th, 2025 at the Mandarin Oriental Hotel in New York City.

Management will deliver a presentation on FG Nexus’ ETH treasury strategy and the Company’s views of Ethereum’s long-term impact on global financial markets. They will also be available for one-on-one meetings during the conference. Investors may register for the conference here.

About FG Nexus

FG Nexus Inc. (Nasdaq: FGNX, FGNXP), (the “Company”), is on the Ethereum Standard, and singularly focused on becoming the largest corporate holder of ETH in the world by an order of magnitude. In order to enhance our ETH YIELD, the Company will stake and intends to implement other yield strategies while serving as a strategic gateway into Ethereum-powered finance, including tokenized RWAs and stablecoin yield.

The FGNX® logo is a registered trademark.

Investor Contact

invest@fgnexus.io

Media Contact

media@fgnexus.io