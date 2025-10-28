Altisource Announces Form S-3 Filing Related to Shares Previously Issued to Lenders

LUXEMBOURG, Oct. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (“Altisource” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: ASPS), a leading provider and marketplace for the real estate and mortgage industries, filed a Form S-3 Registration Statement with the Securities and Exchange Commission on October 24, 2025 related to the registration of the resale of the shares previously issued to its lenders under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Form S-3”).

On February 19, 2025, Altisource entered into agreements with 100% of the lenders under its senior secured term loans (the “Lenders”). Under these agreements, the Lenders exchanged the senior secured term loans with an outstanding balance of $232.8 million for a $160.0 million new first lien loan facility and 7.3 million shares of common stock1 (the “Debt Exchange Shares”). As required under the terms of agreements between Altisource and the Lenders, Altisource filed the Form S-3 to register the resale of the Debt Exchange Shares. The Form S-3 includes a preliminary prospectus, which is not complete and may be changed. The Form S-3 is not yet effective.

1 The 7.3 million shares referenced herein have been adjusted for the 1-for-8 share consolidation, which became effective on May 28, 2025.

About Altisource

