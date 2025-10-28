BioNTech to Host Innovation Series R&D Day on November 11, 2025

MAINZ, Germany, October 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BioNTech SE (Nasdaq: BNTX, “BioNTech” or “the Company”), will host an edition of the Company’s Innovation Series R&D Day at 09:00 a.m. Eastern Standard Time (3:00 p.m. CET) on Tuesday, November 11, 2025 in New York City, U.S.

On the day, members of BioNTech’s leadership team will provide an overview of the Company’s strategy and clinical progress across its pipeline.

Investors, analysts and the interested public are invited to join the event online via this link.

A replay of the webcast will be available shortly after the conclusion of the event and archived on the Company’s website for one year following the call. The public may also access the presentation slides via the “Events & Presentations” page of the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at www.BioNTech.com.

About BioNTech

Biopharmaceutical New Technologies (BioNTech) is a global next generation immunotherapy company pioneering novel investigative therapies for cancer and other serious diseases. BioNTech exploits a wide array of computational discovery and therapeutic modalities with the intent of rapid development of novel biopharmaceuticals. Its diversified portfolio of oncology product candidates aiming to address the full continuum of cancer includes mRNA cancer immunotherapies, next-generation immunomodulators and targeted therapies such as antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) and innovative chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell therapies. Based on its deep expertise in mRNA development and in-house manufacturing capabilities, BioNTech and its collaborators are researching and developing multiple mRNA vaccine candidates for a range of infectious diseases alongside its diverse oncology pipeline. BioNTech has established a broad set of relationships with multiple global and specialized pharmaceutical collaborators, including Bristol Myers Squibb, Duality Biologics, Fosun Pharma, Genentech, a member of the Roche Group, Genevant, Genmab, MediLink, OncoC4, Pfizer and Regeneron.

For more information, please visit www.BioNTech.com .

