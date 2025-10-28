Independent Bank Corporation Reports 2025 Third Quarter Results

Third Quarter Highlights

Highlights for the third quarter of 2025 include:

  • Increase in net interest income of $0.7 million (or 1.7%) over the second quarter of 2025;
  • Increase in tangible common equity per share of common stock of $1.06 (or 20.0% annualized) from June 30, 2025;
  • Net growth in total deposits, less brokered time deposits of $148.2 million (or 13.0% annualized) from June 30, 2025;
  • Net growth in loans of $33.9 million (or 3.2% annualized) from June 30, 2025; and
  • The payment of a 26 cent per share dividend on common stock on August 15, 2025.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., Oct. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Independent Bank Corporation (NASDAQ: IBCP) reported third quarter 2025 net income of $17.5 million, or $0.84 per diluted share, versus net income of $13.8 million, or $0.65 per diluted share, in the prior-year period.

William B. (“Brad”) Kessel, the President and Chief Executive Officer of Independent Bank Corporation, commented: “I am proud of our team’s performance and pleased to report continued positive momentum in our third quarter 2025 results. Loan balances grew at an annualized rate of 3.2%, and total deposits, less brokered time deposits increased by 13.0% (annualized). We achieved growth in net interest income both sequentially and year-over-year. Our net interest margin displayed a small decline on a linked quarter basis primarily due to the acceleration of unamortized issuance costs on subordinated debt we redeemed in the third quarter. I would characterize the NIM as stable when adjusting for this event. Expense management remains a strength, as reflected in our third-quarter efficiency ratio of 58.86%, which demonstrates the effectiveness of our recent strategic investments. These solid fundamentals supported a 10.2% year-over-year increase in tangible common equity per share and strong returns, including a return on average assets of 1.27% and a return on average equity of 14.57%. Despite market uncertainty, our credit quality remains strong, with watch credits at low levels. Non-performing assets increased from 0.16% of total assets to 0.38% of total assets on a quarter-over-quarter basis primarily as the result of one commercial relationship where the borrower is experiencing financial difficulties. Our annualized net charge-offs continue at historically low levels, four basis points through the first three quarters of 2025. The allowance for credit losses stands at 1.49% of total loans. I am optimistic we will finish 2025 strong and remain excited about our prospects to grow our customer base and earnings in 2026.”

Significant items impacting comparable third quarter 2025 and 2024 results include the following:

  • Changes in the fair value due to price of capitalized mortgage loan servicing rights (the “MSR Changes”) of  $(0.6) million ($(0.02) per diluted share, after taxes) for the three-month period ended September 30, 2025, as compared to $(4.2) million ($(0.16) per diluted share, after taxes) for the three-month period ended September 30, 2024.

Operating Results

The Company’s net interest income totaled $45.4 million during the third quarter of 2025, an increase of $3.5 million, or 8.4% from the year-ago period, and an increase of $0.7 million, or 1.7%, from the second quarter of 2025. The Company’s tax equivalent net interest income as a percent of average interest-earning assets (the “net interest margin”) was 3.54% during the third quarter of 2025, compared to 3.37% in the year-ago period, and 3.58% in the second quarter of 2025. The year-over-year quarterly increase in net interest income was due to both an increase in average interest-earning assets and the higher net interest margin. The linked quarter increase in net interest income was due to an increase in average interest-earning assets that was partially offset by a modest decrease in net interest margin. Average interest-earning assets were $5.16 billion in the third quarter of 2025, compared to $4.99 billion in the year-ago quarter and $5.04 billion in the second quarter of 2025.

Non-interest income totaled $11.9 million for the third quarter of 2025, compared to $9.5 million in the comparable prior year period. This change was primarily due to variances in mortgage banking related revenues.

Net gains on mortgage loans in the third quarters of 2025 and 2024 were approximately $1.5 million and $2.2 million, respectively. The comparative quarterly decrease in net gains on mortgage loans was due to a decrease in both gain on sale margin on mortgage loans sold and a decrease in the volume of mortgage loans sold.

Mortgage loan servicing, net, generated income (expense) of $0.1 million and $(3.1) million in the third quarters of 2025 and 2024, respectively. The significant variance in mortgage loan servicing, net is primarily due to changes in the fair value of capitalized mortgage loan servicing rights associated with changes in interest rates and the associated expected future prepayment levels and expected float rates as well as a decline in servicing revenue. The decline in servicing revenue is attributed to the sale of approximately $931 million of mortgage servicing rights on January 31, 2025. Capitalized mortgage loan servicing rights totaled $31.5 million and $46.8 million at September 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively. The decline during the first nine months of 2025 was primarily attributable to the aforementioned mortgage servicing right sale. This transaction was executed in part to reduce the amount of exposure the Company had to rate variances that may impact the mortgage servicing right asset valuation in future periods. While the magnitude of fair value adjustments would also be expected to decrease, those adjustments are dependent upon factors that are harder to predict.

Mortgage loan servicing, net activity is summarized in the following table:

 Three months ended Nine months ended
 9/30/2025 9/30/2024 9/30/2025 9/30/2024
 (In thousands)
Mortgage loan servicing, net:       
Revenue, net$1,614  $2,248  $5,145  $6,681 
Fair value change due to price (576)  (4,155)  (2,328)  (1,979)
Fair value change due to pay-downs (903)  (1,223)  (2,656)  (3,016)
Loss on sale of originated servicing rights$(61) $   (233)   
Total$74  $(3,130) $(72) $1,686 
                

Non-interest expenses totaled $34.1 million in the third quarter of 2025, compared to $32.6 million in the year-ago period.

The Company recorded income tax expense of $3.7 million in the third quarter of 2025. This compares to an income tax expense of $3.5 million in the third quarter of 2024. The change in income tax expense principally reflects changes in pre-tax earnings in 2025 relative to 2024.

Asset Quality

A breakdown of non-performing loans by loan type is as follows (1):

 9/30/2025 12/31/2024 9/30/2024
Loan Type(Dollars in thousands)
Commercial$13,825  $54  $59 
Mortgage 7,873   7,005   6,525 
Installment 900   733   666 
Sub total 22,598   7,792   7,250 
Less - government guaranteed loans 2,243   1,790   2,102 
Total non-performing loans$20,355  $6,002  $5,148 
Ratio of non-performing loans to total portfolio loans 0.48%  0.15%  0.13%
Ratio of non-performing assets to total assets 0.38%  0.13%  0.11%
Ratio of allowance for credit losses to total non-performing loans 306.85%  989.32%  1115.85%
            

(1) Non performing loans include non-accrual loans and loans 90 days or more past due and still accruing interest.

The provision for credit losses was an expense of $1.99 million and $1.49 million in the third quarters of 2025 and 2024, respectively. We recorded loan net charge offs of $0.73 million and $0.31 million in the third quarters of 2025 and 2024, respectively. At September 30, 2025, the allowance for credit losses for loans totaled $62.5 million, or 1.49% of total portfolio loans compared to $59.4 million, or 1.47% of total portfolio loans at December 31, 2024.

Balance Sheet, Capital and Liquidity

Total assets were $5.49 billion at September 30, 2025, an increase of $155.0 million from December 31, 2024. Loans, excluding loans held for sale, were $4.20 billion at September 30, 2025, compared to $4.04 billion at December 31, 2024.  Deposits totaled $4.86 billion at September 30, 2025, an increase of $205.1 million from December 31, 2024. This increase is primarily due to increases in savings and interest-bearing checking, reciprocal, time and brokered time deposits that were partially offset by decreases in non-interest bearing deposits.

Cash and cash equivalents totaled $208.7 million at September 30, 2025, versus $119.9 million at December 31, 2024. Securities available for sale (“AFS”) totaled $502.6 million at September 30, 2025, versus $559.2 million at December 31, 2024.

On August 31, 2025 we redeemed our $40 million floating subordinated notes. This redemption did not affect our status as well-capitalized for regulatory purposes or have a material impact on our liquidity resources.

Total shareholders’ equity was $490.7 million at September 30, 2025, or 8.93% of total assets compared to $454.7 million or 8.52% at December 31, 2024. Tangible common equity totaled $461.3 million at September 30, 2025, or $22.29 per share compared to $424.9 million or $20.33 per share at December 31, 2024. The increases in shareholders’ equity as well as tangible common equity are primarily the result of earnings retention and a reduction in the accumulated other comprehensive loss.

The Company’s wholly owned subsidiary, Independent Bank, remains significantly above “well capitalized” for regulatory purposes with the following ratios:

Regulatory Capital Ratios9/30/2025 12/31/2024 Well
Capitalized
Minimum
      
Tier 1 capital to average total assets9.19% 9.58% 5.00%
Common equity tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets11.33% 11.74% 6.50%
Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets11.33% 11.74% 8.00%
Total capital to risk-weighted assets12.58% 12.99% 10.00%
         

At September 30, 2025, in addition to liquidity available from our normal operating, funding, and investing activities, we had unused credit lines with the FHLB and FRB of approximately $1.15 billion and $468.8 million, respectively. We also had approximately $465.9 million in fair value of unpledged securities AFS and HTM at September 30, 2025 which could be pledged for an estimated additional borrowing capacity at the FHLB and FRB of approximately $437.3 million.

Share Repurchase Plan

On December 17, 2024, the Board of Directors of the Company authorized the 2025 share repurchase plan. Under the terms of the 2025 share repurchase plan, the Company is authorized to purchase up to 1,100,000 shares, or approximately 5% of its then outstanding common stock. The repurchase plan is authorized to last through December 31, 2025. During the nine month period ended September 30, 2025, there were 266,008 shares of common stock repurchased, for an aggregate purchase price of $7.77 million.

About Independent Bank Corporation

Independent Bank Corporation (NASDAQ: IBCP) is a Michigan-based bank holding company with total assets of approximately $5.5 billion. Founded as First National Bank of Ionia in 1864, Independent Bank Corporation operates a branch network across Michigan's Lower Peninsula through one state-chartered bank subsidiary. This subsidiary (Independent Bank) provides a full range of financial services, including commercial banking, mortgage lending, consumer banking, investments and insurance. Independent Bank Corporation is committed to providing exceptional personal service and value to its customers, stockholders and the communities it serves.

Forward-Looking Statements
This presentation contains forward-looking statements, which are any statements or information that are not historical facts. These forward-looking statements include statements about our anticipated future revenue and expenses and our future plans and prospects.

Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, and important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated. For example, deterioration in general business and economic conditions or turbulence in domestic or global financial markets could adversely affect our revenues and the values of our assets and liabilities, reduce the availability of funding to us, lead to a tightening of credit, and increase stock price volatility. Our results could also be adversely affected by changes in interest rates; increases in unemployment rates; deterioration in the credit quality of our loan portfolios or in the value of the collateral securing those loans; deterioration in the value of our investment securities; legal and regulatory developments; changes in customer behavior and preferences; breaches in data security; and management’s ability to effectively manage the multitude of risks facing our business. Key risk factors that could affect our future results are described in more detail in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024 and the other reports we file with the SEC, including under the heading “Risk Factors.” Investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements as a prediction of our future results.

Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made, and we undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.



INDEPENDENT BANK CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
Consolidated Statements of Financial Condition
     
  September 30,
2025		 December 31,
2024
  (Unaudited)
  (In thousands, except share
amounts)
Assets    
Cash and due from banks $56,378  $56,984 
Interest bearing deposits  152,308   62,898 
Cash and Cash Equivalents  208,686   119,882 
Securities available for sale  502,583   559,182 
Securities held to maturity (fair value of $293,242 at September 30, 2025 and $301,860 at December 31, 2024)  321,450   339,436 
Federal Home Loan Bank and Federal Reserve Bank stock, at cost  18,102   16,099 
Loans held for sale, carried at fair value  11,654   7,643 
Loans    
Commercial  2,125,053   1,937,364 
Mortgage  1,517,656   1,516,726 
Installment  555,574   584,735 
Total Loans  4,198,283   4,038,825 
Allowance for credit losses  (62,459)  (59,379)
Net Loans  4,135,824   3,979,446 
Other real estate and repossessed assets, net  589   938 
Property and equipment, net  38,805   37,492 
Bank-owned life insurance  53,875   53,855 
Capitalized mortgage loan servicing rights, carried at fair value  31,522   46,796 
Other intangibles, net  1,123   1,488 
Goodwill  28,300   28,300 
Accrued income and other assets  140,600   147,547 
Total Assets $5,493,113  $5,338,104 
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity    
Deposits    
Non-interest bearing $1,003,521  $1,013,647 
Savings and interest-bearing checking  2,040,462   1,995,314 
Reciprocal  981,115   907,031 
Time  660,815   628,285 
Brokered time  173,242   109,811 
Total Deposits  4,859,155   4,654,088 
Other borrowings  2,006   45,009 
Subordinated debt     39,586 
Subordinated debentures  39,847   39,796 
Accrued expenses and other liabilities  101,363   104,939 
Total Liabilities  5,002,371   4,883,418 
     
Shareholders’ Equity    
Preferred stock, no par value, 200,000 shares authorized; none issued or outstanding      
Common stock, no par value, 500,000,000 shares authorized; issued and outstanding: 20,691,604 shares at September 30, 2025 and 20,895,714 shares at December 31, 2024  311,770   318,777 
Retained earnings  239,602   205,853 
Accumulated other comprehensive loss  (60,630)  (69,944)
Total Shareholders’ Equity  490,742   454,686 
Total Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity $5,493,113  $5,338,104 
         


INDEPENDENT BANK CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
Consolidated Statements of Operations
     
  Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended
  September 30,
   September 30,
 September 30,
  2025
 June 30, 2025
 2024
 2025
 2024
  (Unaudited)
  (In thousands, except per share amounts)
Interest Income                   
Interest and fees on loans $61,325  $59,535 $58,410  $178,628  $170,239 
Interest on securities          
Taxable  3,660   3,796  4,502   11,492   14,466 
Tax-exempt  2,767   2,773  3,404   8,310   10,195 
Other investments  1,538   774  2,018   3,882   4,898 
Total Interest Income  69,290   66,878  68,334   202,312   199,798 
Interest Expense          
Deposits  21,972   20,462  24,462   63,389   70,148 
Other borrowings and subordinated debt and debentures  1,957   1,801  2,018   5,262   6,253 
Total Interest Expense  23,929   22,263  26,480   68,651   76,401 
Net Interest Income  45,361   44,615  41,854   133,661   123,397 
Provision for credit losses  1,991   1,500  1,488   4,212   2,251 
Net Interest Income After Provision for Credit Losses  43,370   43,115  40,366   129,449   121,146 
Non-interest Income          
Interchange income  4,157   3,390  4,146   10,674   10,698 
Service charges on deposit accounts  3,131   2,981  3,085   8,926   8,894 
Net gains (losses) on assets          
Mortgage loans  1,474   1,631  2,177   5,408   4,874 
Equity securities at fair value       (8)     2,685 
Securities available for sale  (36)  11  (145)  (355)  (414)
Mortgage loan servicing, net  74   490  (3,130)  (72)  1,686 
Other  3,137   2,822  3,383   9,105   8,818 
Total Non-interest Income  11,937   11,325  9,508   33,686   37,241 
Non-interest Expense          
Compensation and employee benefits  21,125   21,123  20,048   62,631   62,069 
Data processing  3,784   3,847  3,379   11,360   9,891 
Occupancy, net  2,127   2,046  1,893   6,396   5,853 
Interchange expense  1,180   1,177  1,149   3,476   3,373 
Furniture, fixtures and equipment  892   793  932   2,570   2,834 
Advertising  526   833  581   2,220   1,860 
Loan and collection  618   744  657   2,148   1,868 
FDIC deposit insurance  615   637  664   1,963   2,141 
Legal and professional  682   500  687   1,661   1,717 
Communications  465   470  519   1,526   1,633 
Other  2,117   1,592  2,074   6,204   4,870 
Total Non-interest Expense  34,131   33,762  32,583   102,155   98,109 
Income Before Income Tax  21,176   20,678  17,291   60,980   60,278 
Income tax expense  3,674   3,801  3,481   11,011   11,949 
Net Income $17,502  $16,877 $13,810  $49,969  $48,329 
Net Income Per Common Share          
Basic $0.85  $0.81 $0.66  $2.40  $2.31 
Diluted $0.84  $0.81 $0.65  $2.38  $2.29 
                    



INDEPENDENT BANK CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
Selected Financial Data
          
 September 30,
2025		 June 30,
2025		 March 31,
2025		 December 31,
2024		 September 30,
2024
 (unaudited)
 (Dollars in thousands except per share data)
Three Months Ended         
Net interest income$45,361  $44,615  $43,685  $42,851  $41,854 
Provision for credit losses 1,991   1,500   721   2,217   1,488 
Non-interest income 11,937   11,325   10,424   19,121   9,508 
Non-interest expense 34,131   33,762   34,262   36,987   32,583 
Income before income tax 21,176   20,678   19,126   22,768   17,291 
Income tax expense 3,674   3,801   3,536   4,307   3,481 
Net income$17,502  $16,877  $15,590  $18,461  $13,810 
          
Basic earnings per share$0.85  $0.81  $0.74  $0.88  $0.66 
Diluted earnings per share 0.84   0.81   0.74   0.87   0.65 
Cash dividend per share 0.26   0.26   0.26   0.24   0.24 
          
Average shares outstanding 20,702,235   20,749,925   20,943,094   20,893,820   20,896,019 
Average diluted shares outstanding 20,904,857   20,945,522   21,150,550   21,122,096   21,115,273 
          
Performance Ratios         
Return on average assets 1.27%  1.27%  1.18%  1.39%  1.04%
Return on average equity 14.57   14.66   13.71   16.31   12.54 
Efficiency ratio (1) 58.86   59.67   62.20   59.09   62.82 
          
As a Percent of Average Interest-Earning Assets (1)        
Interest income 5.38%  5.35%  5.28%  5.37%  5.48%
Interest expense 1.84   1.77   1.79   1.92   2.11 
Net interest income 3.54   3.58   3.49   3.45   3.37 
          
Average Balances         
Loans$4,201,557  $4,128,771  $4,060,941  $3,994,661  $3,909,954 
Securities 826,362   846,052   883,676   912,073   933,750 
Total earning assets 5,159,681   5,036,090   5,078,596   5,007,566   4,985,842 
Total assets 5,451,922   5,324,959   5,378,022   5,300,368   5,275,623 
Deposits 4,786,408   4,646,639   4,715,331   4,655,091   4,616,119 
Interest bearing liabilities 3,862,024   3,763,477   3,799,852   3,717,483   3,689,684 
Shareholders' equity 476,422   461,720   461,291   450,214   438,077 
                    

(1)   Presented on a fully tax equivalent basis assuming a marginal tax rate of 21%.

INDEPENDENT BANK CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
Selected Financial Data (continued)
          
 September 30,
2025		 June 30,
2025		 March 31,
2025		 December 31,
2024		 September 30,
2024
 (unaudited)
 (Dollars in thousands except per share data)
End of Period         
Capital         
Tangible common equity ratio 8.44%  8.16%  8.26%  8.00%  8.08%
Tangible common equity ratio excluding accumulated other comprehensive loss 9.35   9.24   9.31   9.10   8.99 
Average equity to average assets 8.74   8.67   8.58   8.49   8.30 
Total capital to risk-weighted assets (2) 13.67   14.20   14.51   14.22   14.25 
Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets (2) 12.42   12.23   12.34   12.06   12.06 
Common equity tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets (2) 11.55   11.36   11.45   11.17   11.16 
Tier 1 capital to average assets (2) 10.07   10.07   9.89   9.85   9.63 
Common shareholders' equity per share of common stock$23.72  $22.65  $22.28  $21.76  $21.65 
Tangible common equity per share of common stock 22.29   21.23   20.87   20.33   20.22 
Total shares outstanding 20,691,604   20,715,650   20,970,115   20,895,714   20,893,800 
          
Selected Balances         
Loans$4,198,283  $4,164,367  $4,072,691  $4,038,825  $3,942,287 
Securities 824,033   838,813   866,604   898,618   932,312 
Total earning assets 5,204,380   5,105,579   5,031,975   5,024,083   4,964,784 
Total assets 5,493,113   5,418,519   5,328,428   5,338,104   5,259,268 
Deposits 4,859,155   4,659,359   4,633,931   4,654,088   4,626,875 
Interest bearing liabilities 3,897,487   3,832,845   3,768,435   3,764,832   3,682,482 
Shareholders' equity 490,742   469,250   467,277   454,686   452,369 
                    

(2)   September 30, 2025 are Preliminary.

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Independent Bank Corporation

Independent Bank Corporation believes non-GAAP measures are meaningful because they reflect adjustments commonly made by management, investors, regulators and analysts to evaluate the adequacy of common equity and performance trends.  Tangible common equity is used by the Company to measure the quality of capital.

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

 Three Months Ended
September 30,
 Nine Months Ended
September 30,
 2025
 2024
 2025
 2024
 (Dollars in thousands)
Net Interest Margin, Fully Taxable Equivalent ("FTE")       
        
Net interest income$45,361  $41,854  $133,661  $123,397 
Add:  taxable equivalent adjustment 443   158   1,339   513 
Net interest income - taxable equivalent$45,804  $42,012  $135,000  $123,910 
Net interest margin (GAAP) (1) 3.51%  3.35%  3.50%  3.34%
Net interest margin (FTE) (1) 3.54%  3.37%  3.54%  3.35%
                

(1)   Annualized.

Tangible Common Equity Ratio

 September 30,
2025		 June 30,
2025		 March 31,
2025		 December 31,
2024		 September 30,
2024
 (Dollars in thousands)
Common shareholders' equity$490,742  $469,250  $467,277  $454,686  $452,369 
Less:         
Goodwill 28,300   28,300   28,300   28,300   28,300 
Other intangibles, net 1,123   1,244   1,366   1,488   1,617 
Tangible common equity 461,319   439,706   437,611   424,898   422,452 
Addition:         
Accumulated other comprehensive loss for regulatory purposes 54,833   64,089   61,285   64,146   52,454 
Tangible common equity excluding accumulated other comprehensive loss adjustments$516,152  $503,795  $498,896  $489,044  $474,906 
          
Total assets$5,493,113  $5,418,519  $5,328,428  $5,338,104  $5,259,268 
Less:         
Goodwill 28,300   28,300   28,300   28,300   28,300 
Other intangibles, net 1,123   1,244   1,366   1,488   1,617 
Tangible assets 5,463,690   5,388,975   5,298,762   5,308,316   5,229,351 
Addition:         
Net unrealized losses on available for sale securities and derivatives, net of tax 54,833   64,089   61,285   64,146   52,454 
Tangible assets excluding accumulated other comprehensive loss adjustments$5,518,523  $5,453,064  $5,360,047  $5,372,462  $5,281,805 
          
Common equity ratio 8.93%  8.66%  8.77%  8.52%  8.60%
Tangible common equity ratio 8.44%  8.16%  8.26%  8.00%  8.08%
Tangible common equity ratio excluding accumulated other comprehensive loss 9.35%  9.24%  9.31%  9.10%  8.99%
          
Tangible Common Equity per Share of Common Stock:
          
Common shareholders' equity$490,742  $469,250  $467,277  $454,686  $452,369 
Tangible common equity$461,319  $439,706  $437,611  $424,898  $422,452 
Shares of common stock outstanding (in thousands) 20,692   20,716   20,970   20,896   20,894 
          
Common shareholders' equity per share of common stock$23.72  $22.65  $22.28  $21.76  $21.65 
Tangible common equity per share of common stock$22.29  $21.23  $20.87  $20.33  $20.22 
                    

The tangible common equity ratio removes the effect of goodwill and other intangible assets from capital and total assets.  Tangible common equity per share of common stock removes the effect of goodwill and other intangible assets from common shareholders’ equity per share of common stock.

Contact:William B. Kessel, President and CEO, 616.447.3933
Gavin A. Mohr, Chief Financial Officer, 616.447.3929



