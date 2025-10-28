Canadian Company Turns Trash Into Profit with Groundbreaking “Profit from Waste” Program

Toronto, ON, Oct. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Burlington, Ontario — Waste is one of Canada’s biggest environmental challenges — and with new tariffs pushing for domestic waste solutions, one Canadian company is leading the way. Sol Recycling, a Burlington-based sustainability company founded and led by CEO Simar Bedi, is redefining the value of garbage with its new “Profit from Waste” program.

The company has just opened a state-of-the-art recycling facility that literally pays businesses for their trash. Using advanced sorting and processing technology, Sol Recycling transforms everyday waste into valuable raw materials that are resold to manufacturers — and even converts residual materials into clean energy.

Here’s how it works:

Commercial partners have their everyday waste picked up by Sol Recycling. The company’s technology separates, processes, and resells recyclable materials, while participating businesses earn cash or credits for what would have otherwise gone to landfill.

"Garbage shouldn’t go to waste,” says founder and CEO Simar Bedi. “By putting a price on waste, we motivate people to recycle more and help build a circular economy — one where sustainability and profitability go hand in hand.”

With the capacity to process more than 10,000 tonnes of plastics, metals, glass, and organics, Sol’s Burlington plant is a milestone for Canadian recycling innovation.

Now in its tenth year of operation, Sol Recycling has already diverted approximately one billion tonnes of waste from Canadian landfills — proving that waste management can be both sustainable and financially rewarding.

