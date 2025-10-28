Esperion to Host Virtual Investor Key Opinion Leader Event Highlighting Significant Unmet Need in Statin Intolerance on Tuesday, November 11, 2025, at 2:00 p.m. ET.

– Leading Cardiovascular Physician Experts to Explore Real-World Challenges and Impact on Patient Outcomes –

ANN ARBOR, Mich., Oct. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Esperion (NASDAQ: ESPR) today announced it will host a virtual key opinion leader (KOL) event for investors to discuss the clinical and real-world challenges of statin intolerance, its impact on patient outcomes, and the Company’s continued commitment to addressing this significant unmet need.

The event will be led by LeAnne Bloedon, VP, Head of Clinical Development at Esperion and will feature a discussion with:

Fatima Rodriguez, MD, MPH , Section Chief of Preventive Cardiology, Vice Chair of Clinical Research in the Department of Medicine, and Associate Director of the Stanford Center for Digital Health

, Section Chief of Preventive Cardiology, Vice Chair of Clinical Research in the Department of Medicine, and Associate Director of the Stanford Center for Digital Health Dharmesh S. Patel, MD, FACC, MBBS (Lon), FACP, FASPC, FNLA, RVPI, Lipid Director Stern Cardiovascular Foundation Memphis, TN, Clinical Professor of Cardiology at the Baptist University College of Osteopathic Medicine, Memphis Director Cardiac Rehabilitation, Baptist Desoto Hospital

“Cardiovascular disease remains the leading cause of morbidity and mortality worldwide, and the need for innovative solutions is urgent. Our research shows that nearly 20% of patients who start statin therapy discontinue treatment within the first year and often do not transition to alternative lipid-lowering options—leaving them vulnerable to serious cardiovascular events,” stated Sheldon Koenig, Chief Executive Officer of Esperion. “This virtual KOL event brings together leading physician experts to share insights and advance dialogue on how we can close these gaps in care. We believe this exchange will be pivotal in shaping strategies, such as those that include our bempedoic acid therapies, that address this significant unmet need.”

Registration for the KOL webinar can be found here. A live audio webcast can be accessed on the investor and media section of the Esperion website. Access to the webcast replay will be available approximately two hours after completion of the call and will be archived on the Company's website for approximately 90 days.

About Esperion Therapeutics

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. is a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company focused on bringing new medicines to market that address unmet needs of patients and healthcare professionals. The Company developed and is commercializing the only U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved oral, once-daily, non-statin medicines for patients who are at risk for cardiovascular disease and are struggling with elevated low density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C). These medications are supported by the nearly 14,000 patient CLEAR Cardiovascular Outcomes Trial. Esperion continues to build on its success with its next generation program which is focused on developing ATP citrate lyase inhibitors (ACLYi). New insights into the structure and function of ACLYi fully enables rational drug design and the opportunity to develop highly potent and specific inhibitors with allosteric mechanisms.

Esperion continues to evolve into a leading global biopharmaceutical company through commercial execution, international partnerships and collaborations and advancement of its pre-clinical pipeline. For more information, visit esperion.com and follow Esperion on LinkedIn and X .

