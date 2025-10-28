Claire Bara appointed CEO of Yoplait Liberté Canada

MONTRÉAL, Oct. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Claire Bara has been appointed CEO of Yoplait Liberté Canada, a leading player in Canada’s dairy sector. Ms. Bara officially assumed leadership of the Canadian entity on October 13, 2025. Her mandate is to work closely with teams to build a profitable and sustainable growth strategy for the Yoplait and Liberté brands across Canada.

Recognized Leadership

Drawing on her extensive experience and impressive career path, Ms. Bara previously served as President of A. Lassonde Inc., where she successfully led the company’s Canadian beverage division. She also held several senior leadership roles at well-known Canadian companies such as RONA, Sobeys, and Molson Coors, where she demonstrated strong leadership, an ability to engage her teams, and a deep understanding of the Canadian market and its key players.

“Claire’s extensive experience in the consumer goods industry and her in-depth knowledge of the Canadian market will be a tremendous asset to drive our growth ambition in Canada. I have every confidence that Claire will continue developing the potential of our two iconic brands with her teams and deliver healthy, delicious dairy products to Canadian consumers,” said Myriam Riedel-Kienzi, CEO of Yoplait International.

In addition to strengthening Yoplait Liberté Canada’s presence in the Canadian market, Claire will oversee teams based in Montréal, Saint-Hyacinthe, Mississauga, and Vancouver.

“I am deeply honored and excited to lead Yoplait Liberté Canada at such a pivotal time for our industry. As Canadian consumers increasingly seek local, wholesome products made with care, I am proud to join a company that has, for decades, been dedicated to offering high-quality dairy products made with 100 % Canadian milk from local farms,” shared Claire Bara, CEO of Yoplait Liberté Canada.

“I firmly believe in the incredible potential of our brands, backed by the dairy heritage of the Sodiaal Group, which Yoplait Liberté Canada proudly joined in January 2025, and by the strength of our teams, whose commitment drives our success. Together, we will continue to combine sustainability with performance and grow the Yoplait and Liberté brands in the hearts of Canadians.”

About Yoplait Liberté Canada

Yoplait Liberté Canada is a leading player in the Canadian dairy industry, proud of its local roots dating back to 1936 for Liberté and 1971 for Yoplait. The company produces and distributes high-quality yogurts and dairy products made with 100 % Canadian milk sourced from local farms. With its iconic brands – including Yop, Tubes, Source, Méditerranée, and Minigo – Yoplait Liberté Canada employs more than 350 people nationwide and places innovation, sustainability, and commitment to consumers and dairy producers at the core of its priorities. A member of the Sodiaal Group since January 2025 – one of the world’s largest dairy cooperatives representing 15,000 producers – Yoplait Liberté Canada combines international heritage with a lasting local impact.

About Sodiaal Cooperative

As France’s leading dairy cooperative (collecting 20 % of the nation’s milk), Sodiaal counts more than 15,000 member producers across 8,109 farms in 71 departments. Dedicated to bringing the best of French dairy regions to consumers, Sodiaal operates across all segments of the dairy industry: cheese (Entremont, Monts & Terroirs, Fromageries Occitanes, Blamont), drinking milk, cream and butter (Candia), fresh dairy (Yoplait), specialized nutrition (Nutribio), and dairy ingredients (Eurosérum, Bonilait). The cooperative is chaired by Jean-Michel Javelle, with Antoine Collette serving as CEO.

