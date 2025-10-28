Novacap Invests in TAG Towers to Accelerate its Tower Development Strategy

MONTRÉAL and RICHMOND, Ky., Oct. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Novacap, a leading North American private equity firm, is pleased to announce it has entered into a partnership with TAG Towers (“TAG”), a Kentucky-based developer and operator of wireless tower infrastructure. TAG is the fifth platform investment by Novacap’s Digital Infrastructure sector.

Founded in 2008 by a group of wireless industry professionals, TAG is a developer and operator of wireless tower infrastructure with a strong presence in the Midwest region of the United States.

“TAG’s strong execution track record makes them a natural fit for our digital infrastructure portfolio. We’re proud to support their next phase of growth as demand for wireless infrastructure continues to surge,” says Ted Mocarski, Senior Partner, Head of Digital Infrastructure at Novacap.

“With Novacap’s backing and expertise, we can effectively scale our operations and continue delivering high-quality wireless tower assets to support America’s 5G future,” says David Ginter, Co-Founder & President of TAG Towers.

Fasken Martineau Dumoulin LLP served as legal advisor to Novacap. SteelTree Partners, LLC served as financial advisor to TAG and Smith, Gambrell & Russell, LLP served as its legal advisor.

About TAG Towers

TAG Towers is a leading provider of wireless tower infrastructure based in Richmond, Kentucky. With more than 30 years of industry experience, TAG’s management team delivers tailored solutions to national wireless service providers through the design, construction and leasing management of wireless tower assets in the Midwest region of the United States. For more information, please visit: tagtowers.com

About Novacap

Novacap is a leading North American private equity investor and one of Canada’s most experienced private equity firms. Founded in 1981 to partner with visionary entrepreneurs, Novacap focuses on middle market and lower-middle market companies in four core sectors: Technologies, Digital Infrastructure, Industries and Financial Services. Novacap combines deep sector specific expertise and strategic and operational excellence to partner with entrepreneurs and management teams. Since its inception, the firm has made primary and add-on investments in more than 250 companies. With over US $11 billion in assets under management and a presence across offices in Montreal, Toronto, and New York, Novacap accelerates value creation through strategic growth initiatives and a strong focus on execution. For more information, please visit: novacapcorp.com

