LifeVantage Empowers Consultants to “Love Life & Drive” at Momentum Academy 2025

SALT LAKE CITY, Oct. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LifeVantage Corporation® (Nasdaq: LFVN), a leading health and wellness company with products designed to activate optimal health processes at the cellular level, today announced the successful conclusion of Momentum Academy 2025 , a dynamic, high-impact event that brought together thousands of Consultants from across the U.S. from October 23-25 at the Hilton Anatole in Dallas, TX.

This year’s event centered around the theme: “Love Life & Drive” – inspiring Consultants to take the driver’s seat in their businesses with purpose, speed, and unstoppable momentum. It also represents the first time Consultants from LoveBiome, who began integrating with LifeVantage on October 1, 2025, were together with LifeVantage Consultants at a large in-person event. The event served to increase engagement and alignment of the two companies across markets, products, culture, and leadership.

The purpose of the event was for Consultants to hear about opportunities to accelerate their business and ignite their leadership potential through targeted workshops, in-depth seminars, and dynamic keynotes focused on enrollment, retention, and advancement strategies.

Attendees also were trained on Healthy Edge — a groundbreaking combination that pairs the original, proven technology of Protandim® Nrf2 Synergizer with the emerging science of LoveBiome P84. Individually, each product delivers powerful benefits by supporting cellular health and system communication. Together, they form a peak-performance wellness system that provides foundational health throughout the entire body, helping you feel ready to take on life’s daily challenges. *

This launch marked a major milestone — the first time Consultants and consumers could purchase LoveBiome P84 directly through LifeVantage. Other products that were exclusive and available for purchase included TrueScience® Charcoal Refining Mask and an updated AXIO® Green Apple formula (that will now be part of the permanent Axio flavors).

“Momentum Academy is where inspiration meets action,” said Steve Fife, President and CEO of LifeVantage. “This year was especially exciting as it marked the first time LoveBiome joined Activation Nation at one of our larger events, creating an incredible fusion of innovation, science, and shared purpose. Our Consultants are entrepreneurs at heart, and the ‘Love Life & Drive’ theme was all about coming together as one company and empowering them with the mindset and tools to elevate their businesses. The energy, excitement, and unity we witnessed this weekend truly reflect the powerful momentum driving LifeVantage as we expand our impact in the global health and wellness space.”

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease.

For more information about Momentum Academy 2025, upcoming events, and the newly released products, please visit LifeVantage.com .

About LifeVantage Corporation

LifeVantage Corporation (Nasdaq: LFVN), the Activation company, is a pioneer in nutrigenomics—the study of how nutrition and naturally occurring compounds can unlock your genes and the health coded within. Our products work with your unique biology and help your body make what it needs for health. The line of scientifically validated activators includes the flagship Protandim® family of products, TrueScience® Liquid Collagen, MindBody GLP-1 System™, and the comprehensive gut activator, P84. Activation-supporting nutrients such as Omega, D3+, and the Rise AM & Reset PM System®, as well as AXIO® nootropic energy drink mixes, the full TrueScience® line of skin and hair care products, and Petandim®, a pet supplement formulated to combat oxidative stress in dogs. Our independent Consultants sell our products to Customers and share the business opportunity with entrepreneurs seeking to begin their own business. LifeVantage was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Lehi, Utah. For more information, visit www.lifevantage.com.*

