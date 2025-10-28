Madrigal to Present New Data from the Company’s MASH Program at AASLD’s The Liver Meeting 2025

Two oral presentations to highlight biomarker, imaging and quality-of-life data from the open-label compensated MASH cirrhosis (F4c) arm of the Phase 3 MAESTRO-NAFLD-1 trial of Rezdiffra

Poster of distinction examines the impact of Rezdiffra interruption on patients, underscoring the need for continued treatment to prevent disease progression

Further poster presentations examine early real-world experience with Rezdiffra and the clinical burden of MASH



CONSHOHOCKEN, Pa., Oct. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: MDGL), a biopharmaceutical company focused on delivering novel therapeutics for metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH), today announced multiple MASH and Rezdiffra® (resmetirom) data presentations at the American Association for the Study of Liver Diseases (AASLD) The Liver Meeting®, taking place from November 7-11, 2025, in Washington, D.C. Highlights include new analyses from the open-label compensated MASH cirrhosis (F4c) arm of the Phase 3 MAESTRO-NAFLD-1 trial, evaluating the use of Rezdiffra in an advanced, difficult-to-treat patient population with no approved therapies.

“The pace of scientific innovation in MASH continues to accelerate, but there remains an urgent need for an approved therapy to treat patients with compensated cirrhosis,” said David Soergel, M.D., Chief Medical Officer of Madrigal. “At this year’s Liver Meeting, Madrigal will present important new data that reinforce our confidence in Rezdiffra’s potential, if approved in this indication, to benefit even the most advanced patients with compensated cirrhosis, a population we are studying in the ongoing, fully enrolled Phase 3 MAESTRO-NASH-OUTCOMES trial. Additionally, we look forward to sharing multiple posters that examine early real-world experience with Rezdiffra, regression of MASH biomarkers when Rezdiffra treatment is interrupted, and the burden of uncontrolled MASH across health systems.”

Madrigal Data Presentations at AASLD’s The Liver Meeting, 2025

Oral Presentation: “Two-Year Time Course of Biomarker and Imaging Responses in Well-Compensated MASH Cirrhosis Patients Treated with Resmetirom” [Abstract #0167, Sunday, November 9 at 5:30 p.m. EST, Presenter: Naim Alkhouri]

Oral Presentation: “Improvement in Health-Related Quality of Life in Non-Cirrhotic and Cirrhotic Patients with Metabolic Dysfunction-Associated Steatotic Liver Disease Treated with Resmetirom: Data from MAESTRO-NAFLD” [Abstract #0181, Monday, November 10 at 6:00 p.m. EST, Presenter: Zobair Younossi]

Poster of Distinction: “Durability of Resmetirom Response in MASLD Patients After Two Years of Treatment in MAESTRO-NAFLD-OLE” [Abstract #4003, Presenter: Naim Alkhouri]

Poster: “Analysis of MAESTRO-NASH, Resmetirom Relative to Placebo Patients, on Primary and Secondary Liver Biopsy Endpoints Based on Aligned Biopsy Endpoints and Statistical Methods from MASH Clinical Trials” [Abstract #4093, Presenter: Rohit Loomba]

Poster: “Analysis of Biomarkers PRO-C3 and ELF Components in Baseline MASH/MASLD and MASH Cirrhosis Patients; Correlations Between Change in PRO-C3 and ELF in Resmetirom-Treated Patients from The​ MAESTRO-NASH Trial” [Abstract #4074, Presenter: Meena Bansal]

Poster: “Novel Multiparametric MRI Imaging Predicts Histologic Response in Resmetirom Versus Placebo (Perspectum)​ in The Multicentre, International, MAESTRO-NASH Phase 3 Trial” [Abstract #2053, Presenter: Rohit Loomba]

Poster: “Role of Metabolic Dysfunction-Associated Steatohepatitis (MASH) as a Risk Factor for Hepatocellular Carcinoma (HCC) Development” [Abstract #2639, Presenter: Robert Gish]

Poster: “Evaluating the Early Real-World Impact of Resmetirom in Patients with Metabolic Dysfunction-Associated Steatohepatitis (MASH): A United States Cohort Study Using Electronic Medical Records” [Abstract #4073, Presenter: Yestle Kim]

Poster of Distinction: “Semaglutide Discontinuation Among Patients with Metabolic Dysfunction-Associated Steatotic Liver Disease (MASLD)” [Abstract #2499, Presenter: Francis Lobo]

Poster: “Semaglutide Titration Patterns Among Patients with Metabolic Dysfunction-Associated Steatotic Liver Disease (MASLD)” [Abstract #2527, Presenter: Samantha Clark]

Poster: “Semaglutide Use Among Individuals Diagnosed with Metabolic Dysfunction-Associated Steatotic Liver Disease in a Medicare Advantage Population” [Abstract #2613, Presenter: Francis Lobo]

Poster: “An Innovative Screening and Treatment Pathway for Metabolic Dysfunction-Associated Steatotic Liver Disease: The UK-CURES Approach” [Abstract #2535, Presenter: Lindsey Sheehan]

Poster: “Characterizing Healthcare Costs in Medicare Beneficiaries with a New Diagnosis of Non-Cirrhotic Metabolic Dysfunction-Associated Steatohepatitis” [Abstract #3092, Presenter: Nipun Atreja]

Poster: “Resmetirom Improves Mortality, Liver and Cardio-Renal-Metabolic Outcomes in Individuals with MASLD in Routine Clinical Practice” [Abstract #4052, Presenter: Vinay Jahagirdar]

Poster: “Patient Characteristics and Treatment Patterns Among Patients Using Resmetirom in The Real-World Setting” [Abstract #4067, Presenter: Nipun Atreja]



Rezdiffra (resmetirom) is a once-daily, oral, liver-directed thyroid hormone receptor (THR)-β agonist designed to target key underlying causes of MASH. It is the first approved medication for the treatment of MASH in the U.S. and Europe. In the pivotal Phase 3 MAESTRO-NASH biopsy trial, Rezdiffra achieved both fibrosis improvement and MASH resolution primary endpoints. Rezdiffra also reduced liver stiffness, liver fat, liver enzymes, and atherogenic lipids in the MAESTRO-NASH trial and improved health-related quality of life. At one year, 91% of patients treated with Rezdiffra 100mg achieved improvement or stabilization of liver stiffness as measured by vibrational-controlled transient elastography (VCTE), a test that is frequently used to monitor treatment response in clinical practice.

Rezdiffra is indicated in conjunction with diet and exercise for the treatment of adults with noncirrhotic MASH with moderate to advanced liver fibrosis (consistent with stages F2 to F3 fibrosis). Continued approval for this indication may be contingent upon verification and description of clinical benefit in ongoing confirmatory trials. Rezdiffra is not approved in any geography for the treatment of patients with cirrhosis.

About MASH

Metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH), formerly known as nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), is a serious liver disease that can progress to cirrhosis, liver failure, liver cancer, need for liver transplantation, and premature mortality. MASH is the leading cause of liver transplantation in women and the second leading cause of all liver transplantation in the U.S., and the fastest-growing indication for liver transplantation in Europe.

Once patients progress to MASH with moderate to advanced liver fibrosis (consistent with stages F2 to F3 fibrosis), the risk of adverse liver outcomes increases dramatically: these patients have a 10-17 times higher risk of liver-related mortality as compared to patients without fibrosis. Those who progress to cirrhosis face a 42 times higher risk of liver-related mortality, underscoring the need to treat MASH before complications of cirrhosis develop. MASH is also an independent driver of cardiovascular disease, the leading cause of mortality for patients.

As MASH disease awareness improves and disease prevalence increases, the number of diagnosed patients with MASH with moderate to advanced fibrosis or compensated MASH cirrhosis (F2-F4c) is expected to grow.

About Madrigal

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: MDGL) is a biopharmaceutical company focused on delivering novel therapeutics for metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH), a liver disease with high unmet medical need. Madrigal’s medication, Rezdiffra (resmetirom), is a once-daily, oral, liver-directed THR-β agonist designed to target key underlying causes of MASH. Rezdiffra is the first and only medication approved by both the FDA and European Commission for the treatment of MASH with moderate to advanced fibrosis (F2 to F3). An ongoing Phase 3 outcomes trial is evaluating Rezdiffra for the treatment of compensated MASH cirrhosis (F4c). For more information, visit www.madrigalpharma.com.

