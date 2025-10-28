Karbon-X Announces Milestone in Senegal Mangrove Restoration Effort

DAKAR, Senegal, Oct. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Karbon-X Corp. (OTCQX: KARX) (“Karbon-X” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce the completion of the 2025 planting season for the ABC Mangrove Project in Senegal, an initiative that continues to restore one of West Africa’s most vital blue-carbon ecosystems.

Developed through Karbon-X’s project development and advisory arm, ALLCOT, in partnership with Woodside Energy, the project combines large-scale environmental restoration with tangible social and economic benefits for the region’s coastal communities.

Preliminary data from the 2025 season indicate approximately 2,082 hectares newly planted using natural mangrove propagules—seed-like shoots collected and planted directly in the tidal zone. When combined with previous years’ work, total planting across the project now exceeds 7,000 hectares, pending final cartographic confirmation.

“This milestone reflects the dedication of local communities and the strength of our partnerships on the ground,” said Chad Clovis, Chief Executive Officer of Karbon-X Corp. “Through the ABC Mangrove Project, we’re restoring natural carbon sinks, supporting sustainable livelihoods, and demonstrating how community-anchored climate action can deliver measurable global impact.”

The project is progressing toward registration under the Verified Carbon Standard (VCS) and Climate, Community & Biodiversity (CCB) programs. Certification under these standards will confirm both the project’s carbon-removal potential and its verified social and environmental co-benefits.

The ABC Mangrove Project contributes directly to several United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs 1, 2, 4, 5, 8, 12, 13, 14, and 15), advancing both climate and community resilience.

By employing and training residents—particularly women and youth—in propagule collection and planting, the project strengthens economic resilience, enhances biodiversity, and improves coastal protection against erosion and sea-level rise.

As the mangroves mature, the ABC Project is expected to generate verified blue-carbon credits, providing companies and individuals a trusted way to support nature-based climate solutions rooted in community benefit.

Additional information on the ABC Mangrove Project is available through ALLCOT – A Karbon-X Company, at www.allcot.com/project-development/abc_mangrove_senegal/

About Karbon-X

Karbon-X Corp. (OTCQX: KARX) is a vertically integrated climate-solutions company delivering end-to-end carbon and sustainability services across both compliance and voluntary markets. From project origination and verification to credit issuance and market distribution, Karbon-X ensures transparency and measurable impact at every step. Learn more at www.karbon-x.com

About ALLCOT

ALLCOT, Karbon-X’s project development and advisory arm, designs and implements science-based climate projects that deliver verified emission reductions and social co-benefits. With more than a decade of experience across five continents, ALLCOT supports Karbon-X’s mission to make trusted climate action accessible and accountable worldwide.

