Australian Oilseeds Announces Joint Venture with Rajashri Foods Pvt. Ltd. for Distribution in India

COOTAMUNDRA, Australia, Oct. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Australian Oilseeds Holdings Limited (the “Company”) (NASDAQ: COOT), a manufacturer and seller of sustainable edible oils to customers globally, today announced a joint venture with Rajashri Foods Pvt. Ltd. to market and distribute the Company’s GEO line of cold pressed chemical free canola oil and olive oil throughout India.

“We are thrilled to announce this joint venture with Rajashri Foods, further advancing our international expansion strategy,” said Gary Seaton, Chief Executive Officer. “They are a recognized leader in the market with extensive distribution into key channels and customers making them an ideal partner for us. As the world’s largest importer of vegetable oils with an expanding middle class, India is a huge potential market for GEO, our flagship consumer brand.”

“India is becoming increasingly aware of healthier food products and ingredients, and we see a synergistic partnership between Rajashri Foods and Good Earth Oils Australia (GEO),” said Director Kanthi Meda.

“India represents a significant growth market for GEO’s range of products, and we look forward to working closely with the GEO team to expand our presence and bring healthier oil options to Indian consumers,” Executive Director, Ashok Swaminathan added.

India’s edible oil market is valued at approximately AUD 50–60 billion, and GEO aims to capture a meaningful share of this growing segment.

With over 80 years of experience in food product manufacturing and marketing, Rajashri Foods brings deep industry expertise and trust to the partnership. For nearly four decades, Rajashri Foods has successfully been collaborating with one of India’s largest multinational corporations in the food sector.

GEO is the Company’s flagship consumer brand, representing Australia’s premium extra virgin cold-pressed canola oil range. GEO products are developed to meet the growing demand for healthy, natural, and sustainable edible oils in international markets. With a strong emphasis on 0% erucic acid, non-GMO quality, high Omega-3 and Omega-9 content, natural Vitamin E, and low trans-fat, GEO has established a solid reputation in Asia for both retail and food-service channels. The brand is now distributed across Japan, China, Vietnam, Thailand, and other Asia-Pacific markets, bringing Australian-grown and pressed oils directly to global households and businesses. GEO is also actively exploring the market in Taiwan and strategic partners there as well.

About Australian Oilseeds Holdings Limited. Australian Oilseeds Holdings Limited, a Cayman Islands exempted company (the “Company”) (NASDAQ: COOT) through its subsidiaries, including Australian Oilseeds Investments Pty Ltd., an Australian proprietary company, is focused on the manufacture and sale of sustainable oilseeds (e.g., seeds grown primarily for the production of edible oils) and is committed to working with all suppliers in the food supply chain to eliminate chemicals from the production and manufacturing systems to supply quality products to customers globally. The Company engages in the business of processing, manufacture and sale of non-GMO oilseeds and organic and non-organic food-grade oils, for the rapidly growing oilseeds market, through sourcing materials from suppliers focused on reducing the use of chemicals in consumables in order to supply healthier food ingredients, vegetable oils, proteins and other products to customers globally. Over the past 20 years, the Company’s cold pressing oil plant has grown to become the largest in Australia, pressing strictly GMO-free conventional and organic oilseeds.

