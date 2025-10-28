Medela AG Launches «With You, Every Step of the Way» to Celebrate the Everyday Journey of Motherhood

Baar, Switzerland, Oct. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Motherhood isn’t one big leap, it’s thousands of small steps: to the pediatrician, to a lactation consultant, to a trusted friend. It’s milk stains and first smiles, it’s sleepless nights and quiet triumphs, and all the messy meaningful routines in between. Some steps are visible, others unseen. Some feel magical, others mundane. But every step matters.

To mark the launch of its new wearable breast pumps – Magic InBra™ and Motion InBra™– Medela is introducing «With You, Every Step of the Way» – a campaign that celebrates the journey of motherhood and honors the beauty, strength, and care behind every step.

At the heart of the campaign:

Freedom in motion: Magic InBra™ and Motion InBra™ wearable breast pumps, designed for freedom, comfort, discretion, and performance.

Magic InBra™ and Motion InBra™ wearable breast pumps, designed for freedom, comfort, discretion, and performance. A symbol of care: Limited-edition mom-baby socks, designed by Swiss artist Yael Anders, as a reminder that every step matters and no one walks this path alone.

Limited-edition mom-baby socks, designed by Swiss artist Yael Anders, as a reminder that every step matters and no one walks this path alone. Shared progress: A CHF 20,000 research contribution to support community-based breastfeeding initiatives and sustainable support systems.

«With You, Every Step of the Way» honors the visible milestones and the quiet, unseen acts of care. Rooted in community and connection, it celebrates how moms – and those who support them – move forward together.

Freedom in motion: Medela’s new wearable breast pumps

Leading the campaign are Magic InBra™ and Motion InBra™, Medela’s newest wearable breast pumps, both designed to fit seamlessly into real life. Offering freedom to move, discreet comfort, and uncompromising performance – whether at home, on the go, or somewhere in between – they give moms the confidence to pump on their terms, stay present for the moments that matter, and nurture the bond with their baby.

Starting on November 3, 2025, and available for a limited time, every pump purchase through participating e-tailers includes a free pair of symbolic, limited-edition mom-baby socks. And because small steps can lead to big progress, Medela will contribute to a campaign-linked breastfeeding research project.*

A shared step toward progress, turning science into care.

Breastfeeding is more than nutrition. It’s closeness, trust, and proven health benefits for both babies and moms. Reflecting its long-standing commitment to evidence-based care and as part of this campaign, Medela will contribute up to CHF 20,000 to fund a community-based breastfeeding research project – an amount equivalent to the value of the socks produced for this campaign.

The contribution will be awarded by Medela through a formal RFP process, reviewed by a panel of maternal health experts.

A symbol of care, connection and strength

The limited-edition mom-baby socks, designed by Zurich-based illustrator Yael Anders, embody the campaign’s message: shared steps, visible care, and everyday strength. Featuring bold, abstract shapes inspired by the diversity of breasts, the socks are both playful and powerful.

«These socks turn simple, everyday moments into quiet reminders that we’re all connected», says Yael Anders. «Their bold colors and abstract design celebrate the power of motherhood and make the invisible care of moms visible, strong, and worth celebrating.»

Whether worn at home or out and about, the socks are a subtle yet powerful reminder that every step in motherhood matters – and that no one walks this path alone.

We’ve got you – every step along the way

«With this campaign, every step a mom takes becomes a shared step – toward progress, connection, and care. For herself, her baby, and the broader community», says Nicolé Kettenus-Schwarz, Chief Marketing Officer at Medela. «For over 60 years, Medela has walked alongside families, turning science into care to support moms and families on their unique journeys of nurturing their babies with love and unmatched nutrition: breast milk. Because even the smallest steps can lead to a big impact.»

*This promotion is valid for purchases of the Motion InBra™ in EU countries (Austria, France, Germany, Italy, Portugal, Spain), Switzerland, and the UK, and for purchases of the Magic InBra™ in Canada and the United States, and for purchases of the Magic InBra™ or Motion InBra™ in Australia, through participating e-tailers – Amazon and Brack.ch – and in markets where the product is officially launched. The promotion, starting on November 3, runs for a limited time, while supplies last. Socks are a symbolic, non-medical gift and do not impact the performance or intended use of the breast pump.

For more information on the With You, Every Step of the Way campaign, visit medela.com/EveryStep

For information about our wearable breast pumps Magic InBra™ and Motion InBra™ the scientific research behind Medela’s innovations, visit medela.com/InBraBreastPumps.

For media inquiries, please contact the Medela media office .

About Medela

Through advancing research, observing natural behavior and listening to our customers, Medela turns science into care while nurturing health for generations. Medela supports millions of moms, babies, patients and healthcare professionals in more than 100 countries all over the world. As the healthcare choice for more than 6 million hospitals and homes across the globe, Medela provides leading research-based breast milk feeding products, healthcare solutions for hospitals, and clinical education. Medela is dedicated to building better health outcomes, simplifying and improving life, and developing breakthroughs that help moms, babies and patients live their life to the fullest. For more information, visit www.medela.com.

