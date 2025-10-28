duPont REGISTRY Group Launches duPont REGISTRY Garage, a Data- and AI-Driven Platform to Revolutionize the Premium Automotive Market





MIAMI, Oct. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- duPont REGISTRY Group (DRG), the world's leading ecosystem for the high-end automotive lifestyle, today announced the launch of duPont REGISTRY Garage , the ultimate vehicle management platform for luxury car owners and enthusiasts. The platform, now available in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store, houses a comprehensive suite of tools that combine AI, proprietary data and expert curation, to deliver unmatched insights to the global community of luxury vehicle enthusiasts and collectors.

“Historically, collectors have had to navigate myriad applications, built for every OEM, to manage their vehicles,” said Eric Gilbert, Head of Special Projects at duPont REGISTRY Group. “We designed duPont REGISTRY Garage to provide a space where collectors and enthusiasts can access a wide array of powerful curation tools and market analytics while sharing their passion for premium vehicles. We’re excited for our community to leverage the power of our data to explore the luxury vehicle market like an expert and make smarter investment decisions.”

“For 40 years, duPont REGISTRY has been the authority in the luxury automotive world. Today, we are redefining that legacy for the digital age with the launch of duPont REGISTRY Garage,” said Antoine Tessier, CEO of duPont REGISTRY Group. “This platform is our answer to a fragmented market, providing collectors with a single, sophisticated ecosystem to manage their prized assets. By uniting our proprietary data with advanced AI, we are empowering our community with unprecedented insights, turning their passion into smarter, more confident investment decisions. dR Garage is more than an app; it's the new platform and the foundation of the technology transformation of the group.”

Imagined and built by car collectors and enthusiasts, duPont REGISTRY Garage features:

The vehicle management platform helps collectors chronicle the digital history of their vehicles by documenting details such as make, model, year, service history log, and mileage, all within a precise identification system that ensures privacy and data security. Financial and transaction insights: Collectors can tap into the duPont REGISTRY Index for market analysis and valuation trends, tracking the market value of a collection and driving better buy/sell decisions.



Collectors can tap into the duPont REGISTRY Index for market analysis and valuation trends, tracking the market value of a collection and driving better buy/sell decisions. Like-minded community of premium car enthusiasts: Users can explore rare vehicles, curate wish lists, book car show events, and build a dream garage to track investment performance through a Fantasy Football type gamification experience.





duPont REGISTRY Garage is now available in beta test mode, with expanded vehicle management tools and upgrades to be released over the coming months. Full functionality is expected in Q2 2026.

About duPont REGISTRY Group:

duPont REGISTRY Group (DRG) is the world’s leading luxury automotive ecosystem, encapsulating the culture, community and commerce of the high-end automotive lifestyle. For more than 40 years, DRG has served as a trusted advisor to the vibrant global community of members looking to buy and sell luxury vehicles. Using data insights and advanced technology to build a seamless and scalable digital marketplace, duPont REGISTRY Group facilitates billions of dollars in transactions and redefines how enthusiasts and collectors engage within the luxury automotive world. Its portfolio includes duPont REGISTRY , Canossa Events , Cavallino , Supercar Owners Circle , Petrolicious , Retromobile USA , FerrariChat , and Sotheby's Motorsport . For more information, visit www.duPontREGISTRYGroup.com.

Contacts

Suzanne Ciechalski, sciechalski@soleburystrat.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/cc940f96-fd6e-4dcb-815e-5697f377c188