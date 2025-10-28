Wendy’s Canada Introduces Bold Hamburger Innovation with New Bull’s-Eye BBQ Cheeseburger – The Ultimate Sweet & Smoky Indulgence

BURLINGTON, Ontario, Oct. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wendy’s® Canada is adding big and bold flavours to their menu lineup this season with the launch of the new Bull’s-Eye® BBQ Cheeseburger*. Available nationwide from November 3 to December 21, this craveable limited-time offer with a next-level BBQ experience combines smoky, sweet, and savoury flavours in every bite.

Crafted for true hamburger lovers, the Bull’s-Eye BBQ Cheeseburger features a Wendy’s signature square hamburger patty, made with fresh, never frozen 100% Canadian beef, layered with Applewood smoked bacon, crispy onions, melty cheese, creamy mayonnaise, and topped with a sweet and smoky BBQ sauce all nestled on a freshly toasted brioche bun. It’s a delicious twist on the classic BBQ bacon cheeseburger; designed to satisfy the boldest cravings for Wendy’s fans and burger lovers alike.

“Wendy’s is bringing Canadians the BBQ heat all season long with the new Bull’s-Eye BBQ Cheeseburger,” said Liz Geraghty, International Chief Marketing Officer for The Wendy’s Company. “As we celebrate 50 fresh years in Canada, we’re excited to deliver big, robust flavours like the irresistible Bull’s-Eye BBQ and Applewood smoked bacon combo that only Wendy’s can serve. Always fresh with 100% Canadian beef.”

50 Fresh, Flavourful Years of Innovation

Wendy’s Bull’s-Eye BBQ Cheeseburger is making its mark in Canada with a focus on local, fresh Canadian beef and craveable innovation. Wendy’s takes pride in sourcing fresh, quality ingredients locally whenever possible, like our Fresh Canadian beef, greenhouse-grown produce, and the 45 million pounds of Canadian-grown potatoes sourced each year for Wendy’s Hot & Crispy Fries.

Get It First – Only on Uber Eats

For hamburger fans eager to be first in line, Wendy’s is offering a one-week exclusive on delivery available with Uber Eats from October 27 to November 2, before the Bull’s-Eye BBQ Cheeseburger lands in restaurants nationwide.

For more info, visit www.wendys.ca or follow @WendysCanada on social.

ABOUT WENDY'S

The Wendy's Company (Nasdaq: WEN) and Wendy's® franchisees employ hundreds of thousands of people across more than 7,000 restaurants worldwide. Founded in 1969, Wendy's is committed to the promise of Fresh Famous Food, Made Right, For You, delivered to customers through its craveable menu including made-to-order square hamburgers using fresh beef**, and fan favourites like the Spicy Chicken Sandwich and nuggets, Baconator®, and the Frosty® dessert. Wendy's supports the Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption, established by its founder, which seeks to dramatically increase the number of adoptions of children waiting in North America's foster care system. Learn more about Wendy's at www.wendys.com. For details on franchising, visit www.wendys.com/franchising. Connect with Wendy's on X, Instagram and Facebook.

*Available at participating Wendy's restaurants in Canada while supplies last.

**Fresh beef available in the contiguous U.S. and Alaska, as well as Canada, Mexico, Puerto Rico, the UK, and other select international markets.

The BULL’S-EYE trademark is owned by Kraft Foods Group Brands LLC and is used under license.

