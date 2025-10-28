Boralex announces appointment of Ted Di Giorgio to its Board of Directors

MONTREAL, Oct. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Boralex inc. (“Boralex” or the “Company”) (TSX: BLX) is pleased to announce the appointment of Ted Di Giorgio to its Board of Directors.

“The entire Board of Directors joins me in welcoming Ted Di Giorgio. With his distinguished career as an audit partner, our board will benefit from his financial expertise, pragmatic approach, and deep understanding of complex business environments, including his experience guiding major Québec-based public companies. We expect Mr. Di Giorgio will be a key contributor to our Board,” said André Courville, Chairman of the Board of Boralex.

Over the course of nearly 35 years at EY, Mr. Di Giorgio advised public and private companies across a broad range of industries, including manufacturing (notably aerospace and rail transportation), financial services, technology, media, and entertainment, and distinguished himself as a senior leader within the firm’s global network. He also most recently served on the Board of Directors and the Audit Committee of Héroux-Devtek Inc. from March 2023 to February 2025. Mr. Di Giorgio is also a Fellow of l’Ordre des comptables professionnels agréés du Québec.

