ProPhase Labs Engages RedChip Companies to Lead Investor Relations Efforts

UNIONDALE, NY, Oct. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ProPhase Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRPH) (the “Company” or “ProPhase”), a next generation biotech, genomics, and consumer products company, today announced that it has engaged RedChip Companies (“RedChip”) to lead its investor relations efforts.

“We are entering a transformative phase for ProPhase,” said Ted Karkus, CEO and Chairman of ProPhase Labs. “With the imminent commercialization of our BE-Smart™ esophageal cancer diagnostic, continued expansion of our Nebula Genomics platform, and our Crown Medical Collections initiative targeting over $50 million in near-term recoveries, we believe this is the perfect time to expand our visibility within the investment community. RedChip’s established platform and proven expertise in effectively communicating the value of emerging growth companies will help us reach a broader base of both institutional and retail investors.”

Dave Gentry, CEO of RedChip Companies, commented, “ProPhase Labs has built a compelling, diversified growth platform spanning biotechnology, genomics, and consumer health. The Company’s leadership team, headed by Ted Karkus, has a remarkable track record of execution, from monetizing legacy assets to advancing cutting-edge diagnostics like BE-Smart™ for early detection of esophageal cancer, and scaling data-driven genomics solutions through Nebula Genomics and DNA Complete®. We look forward to helping ProPhase communicate its unique story to the global investment community through our integrated investor relations and media channels.”

RedChip will employ its comprehensive, multi-channel investor relations platform, including global digital distribution, investor webinars, roadshows, and its Small Stocks, Big Money™ television program, to communicate ProPhase’s story to a wide base of institutional and retail investors.

Renmark Financial Communications will continue to host the Company’s quarterly earnings conference calls as well as retail investor virtual non-deal road shows.

About ProPhase Labs Inc.

ProPhase Labs Inc. (Nasdaq: PRPH) (“ProPhase”) is a next-generation biotech, genomics and consumer products company. Our mission is to build a healthier world through bold innovation and actionable insight. We’re revolutionizing healthcare with industry-leading Whole Genome Sequencing solutions, groundbreaking diagnostic development, such as our potentially life-saving test for the early detection of esophageal cancer, and a world class direct-to-consumer marketing platform for cutting edge OTC dietary supplements. We develop, manufacture, and commercialize health and wellness solutions to enable people to live their best lives. We are committed to executional excellence, smart diversification, and a synergistic, omni-channel approach. ProPhase Labs’ valuable subsidiaries, their synergies, and significant growth underscore our potential for long-term value. www.ProPhaseLabs.com

Forward-Looking Statements

Except for the historical information contained herein, this document contains forward looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding our strategy, plans, objectives and initiatives, including our expectations regarding the future revenue growth potential of each of our subsidiaries, our expected timeline for commercializing our BE-Smart Esophageal Cancer Test, our expectations regarding future liquidity events, the success of our efforts to collect accounts receivables and anticipated timeline for any payments relating thereto, and our ability to successfully transition into a consumer products company. Management believes that these forward-looking statements are reasonable as and when made. However, such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include but are not limited to our ability to obtain and maintain necessary regulatory approvals, general economic conditions, consumer demand for our products and services, challenges relating to entering into and growing new business lines, the competitive environment, and the risk factors listed from time to time in our Annual Reports on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and any other SEC filings. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties and actual results may differ materially. Details about these risks and uncertainties can be found in our filings with the SEC. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by applicable securities laws. Readers are cautioned that forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities.

