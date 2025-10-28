Franklin Electric Reports Third Quarter 2025 Results

Third Quarter 2025 Highlights

Consolidated net sales of $581.7 million, an increase of 9% to the prior year

Net sales increased across all three segments; 11% in Water Systems, 15% in Energy Systems, and 3% in Distribution

Operating income was $85.1 million, an increase of 16% to the prior year, with operating margin of 14.6%

The company terminated its US Pension Plan for a pre-tax settlement charge of $55.3 million ($41.7 million net of tax) and an EPS impact of approximately $0.93 per share net of tax

GAAP fully diluted earnings per share (EPS) was $0.37





FORT WAYNE, Ind., Oct. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Franklin Electric Co., Inc. today announced its third quarter financial results for fiscal year 2025.

Third quarter 2025 net sales were $581.7 million compared to third quarter 2024 net sales of $531.4 million. Third quarter 2025 operating income was $85.1 million, compared to third quarter 2024 operating income of $73.5 million. Third quarter 2025 diluted EPS was $0.37, compared to third quarter 2024 EPS of $1.17. Third quarter 2025 adjusted diluted EPS was $1.30, up $0.13 or 11 percent, compared to third quarter 2024.

“Our team’s consistent execution drove third quarter results in line with our expectations, reflecting solid growth across the business. Operating performance was supported by both higher volumes and effective pricing initiatives. In addition, we continue to make progress on our strategic initiatives, including the expansion of our global manufacturing footprint in several key markets, which positions us well to more efficiently serve our customers and capture new growth opportunities,” commented Joe Ruzynski, Franklin Electric’s CEO.

“While we continue to watch the macroeconomic environment closely, order activity remains healthy, giving us confidence in our outlook. As we close out the year, we remain focused on executing pricing discipline and cost control, while maintaining a balanced capital allocation approach to drive value for our shareholders,” concluded Mr. Ruzynski.

Segment Summaries

Water Systems net sales were $336.6 million in the third quarter, an increase of $34.4 million or 11 percent compared to the third quarter of 2024. Results were driven by the incremental sales impact of recent acquisitions, as well as organic volume and price realization. Water Systems operating income in the third quarter of 2025 was $60.2 million. Third quarter 2024 Water Systems operating income was $52.8 million.

Distribution net sales were $197.3 million, an increase of $6.5 million or 3 percent compared to the third quarter of 2024. Sales increases were driven by higher volumes and price realization. The Distribution segment operating income in the third quarter 2025 was $16.3 million. Third quarter 2024 Distribution operating income was $12.2 million.

Energy Systems net sales were $80.0 million in the third quarter 2025, an increase of $10.3 million or 15 percent compared to the third quarter 2024. Sales increases were driven by higher volumes and price realization. Energy Systems operating income in the third quarter of 2025 was $25.4 million. Third quarter 2024 Energy Systems operating income was $24.1 million.

Cash Flow

Net cash flows from operating activities through the nine months of 2025 were $134.7 million versus $151.1 million in the same period in 2024.

2025 Guidance

The Company is maintaining the midpoint of its guidance for full year 2025 sales to be in the range of $2.09 billion to $2.15 billion and full year 2025 EPS to be in the range of $4.00 to $4.20 without the impact of the pension termination.

Earnings Conference Call

Forward Looking Statements

"Safe Harbor” Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Any forward-looking statements contained herein, including those relating to market conditions or the Company’s financial results, costs, expenses or expense reductions, profit margins, inventory levels, foreign currency translation rates, liquidity expectations, business goals and sales growth, involve risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to, risks and uncertainties with respect to general economic and currency conditions, various conditions specific to the Company’s business and industry, weather conditions, new housing starts, market demand, competitive factors, changes in distribution channels, supply constraints, effect of price increases, raw material costs, technology factors, integration of acquisitions, litigation, government and regulatory actions, changes in tariffs or the impact of any such changes on the Company’s financial results, the Company’s accounting policies, future trends, epidemics and pandemics, and other risks which are detailed in the Company’s Securities and Exchange Commission filings, included in Item 1A of Part I of the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2024, Exhibit 99.1 attached thereto and in Item 1A of Part II of the Company’s Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. These risks and uncertainties may cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements made herein are based on information currently available, and the Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

Note Regarding Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The company reports its financial results in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). Management believes that the non-GAAP financial measure Adjusted Diluted EPS provides additional meaningful information regarding the company’s performance and financial strength. Non-GAAP financial measures should be viewed in addition to and not as an alternative for the company’s reported results prepared in accordance with GAAP. In addition, not all companies use identical calculations for Adjusted Diluted EPS; therefore, Adjusted Diluted EPS included in this release may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies.

About Franklin Electric

Franklin Electric is a global leader in the production and marketing of systems and components for the movement of water and energy. Recognized as a technical leader in its products and services, Franklin Electric serves customers around the world in residential, commercial, agricultural, industrial, municipal, and fueling applications. Franklin Electric is proud to be named in Newsweek’s lists of America’s Most Responsible Companies and Most Trustworthy Companies for 2024 and America’s Climate Leaders 2024 by USA Today.

FRANKLIN ELECTRIC CO., INC. AND CONSOLIDATED SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Unaudited) (In thousands, except per share amounts) Third Quarter Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, 2025

September 30, 2024 September 30, 2025

September 30, 2024 Net sales $ 581,714 $ 531,438 $ 1,624,395 $ 1,535,596 Cost of sales 373,010 341,775 1,039,962 982,556 Gross profit 208,704 189,663 584,433 553,040 Selling, general, and administrative expenses 123,474 115,998 366,638 352,290 Restructuring expense 112 139 435 139 Operating income 85,118 73,526 217,360 200,611 Interest expense (3,496 ) (1,556 ) (8,100 ) (4,980 ) Other income (expense), net (165 ) (181 ) 514 709 Foreign exchange income (expense), net (2,673 ) 88 (8,514 ) (5,228 ) Pension settlement loss (55,251 ) - (55,251 ) - Income before income taxes 23,533 71,877 146,009 191,112 Income tax expense 6,329 16,983 36,868 43,795 Net income $ 17,204 $ 54,894 $ 109,141 $ 147,317 Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests (466 ) (298 ) (1,301 ) (663 ) Net income attributable to Franklin Electric Co., Inc. $ 16,738 $ 54,596 $ 107,840 $ 146,654 Earnings per share: Basic $ 0.37 $ 1.19 $ 2.38 $ 3.18 Diluted $ 0.37 $ 1.17 $ 2.35 $ 3.14







FRANKLIN ELECTRIC CO., INC. AND CONSOLIDATED SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited) (In thousands) September 30, 2025 December 31, 2024 ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents $ 102,927 $ 220,540 Receivables (net) 291,178 226,826 Inventories 569,180 483,875 Other current assets 53,470 32,950 Total current assets 1,016,755 964,191 Property, plant, and equipment, net 245,315 223,566 Lease right-of-use assets, net 66,891 62,637 Goodwill and other assets 668,415 570,212 Total assets $ 1,997,376 $ 1,820,606 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Accounts payable $ 185,775 $ 157,046 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 126,164 139,989 Current lease liability 19,781 18,878 Current maturities of long-term debt and short-term borrowings 69,074 117,814 Total current liabilities 400,794 433,727 Long-term debt 135,230 11,622 Long-term lease liability 46,632 43,304 Deferred income taxes 32,425 10,193 Employee benefit plans 31,672 29,808 Other long-term liabilities 27,577 22,118 Redeemable noncontrolling interest 1,644 1,224 Total equity 1,321,402 1,268,610 Total liabilities and equity $ 1,997,376 $ 1,820,606





FRANKLIN ELECTRIC CO., INC. AND CONSOLIDATED SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited) Nine Months Ended (In thousands) September 30, 2025 September 30, 2024 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 109,141 $ 147,317 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash flows from operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 46,258 41,825 Pension settlement loss, net of tax 41,693 - Non-cash lease expense 16,279 15,223 Share-based compensation 10,341 10,127 Other 4,188 5,178 Changes in assets and liabilities: Receivables (34,660 ) (51,440 ) Inventory (45,036 ) (18,760 ) Accounts payable and accrued expenses 873 17,218 Operating leases (16,300 ) (15,700 ) Income taxes-U.S. Tax Cuts and Jobs Act (4,837 ) (3,870 ) Other 6,747 3,968 Net cash flows from operating activities 134,687 151,086 Cash flows from investing activities: Additions to property, plant, and equipment (29,820 ) (28,897 ) Proceeds from sale of property, plant, and equipment 2,578 704 Acquisitions and investments (109,948 ) (1,151 ) Other investing activities 73 37 Net cash flows from investing activities (137,117 ) (29,307 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Net change in debt 55,721 (12,477 ) Payment of debt issuance costs (974 ) - Proceeds from issuance of common stock 3,991 5,269 Purchases of common stock (129,415 ) (56,989 ) Dividends paid (37,184 ) (35,442 ) Deferred payments for acquisitions (4,300 ) (348 ) Net cash flows from financing activities (112,161 ) (99,987 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (3,022 ) (482 ) Net change in cash and cash equivalents (117,613 ) 21,310 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 220,540 84,963 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 102,927 $ 106,273



Key Performance Indicators: Net Sales Summary



Net Sales United States Latin Europe, Middle Asia Total (in millions) & Canada America East & Africa Pacific Water Energy Distribution Other/Elims Consolidated Q3 2024 $183.6 $43.5 $53.4 $21.7 $302.2 $69.7 $190.8 ($31.3 ) $531.4 Q3 2025 $200.6 $55.4 $57.5 $23.1 $336.6 $80.0 $197.3 ($32.2 ) $581.7 Change $17.0 $11.9 $4.1 $1.4 $34.4 $10.3 $6.5 ($0.9 ) $50.3 % Change 9 % 27 % 8 % 6 % 11 % 15 % 3 % 9 % Foreign currency translation* ($0.1 ) $0.7 $0.7 ($0.4 ) $0.9 $0.1 $0.0 $1.0 % Change 0 % 2 % 1 % -2 % 0 % 0 % 0 % 0 % Acquisitions $0.9 $12.3 $0.0 $3.0 $16.2 $0.0 $0.0 $16.2 % Change 0 % 28 % 0 % 14 % 5 % 0 % 0 % 3 % Volume/Price $16.2 ($1.1 ) $3.4 ($1.2 ) $17.3 $10.2 $6.5 ($0.9 ) $33.1 % Change 9 % -3 % 6 % -6 % 6 % 15 % 3 % 3 % 6 % *The Company has presented local currency price increases used to offset currency devaluation in the Argentina and Turkey hyperinflationary economies within the foreign currency translation, net row above.

Key Performance Indicators: Operating Income and Margin Summary



Operating Income and Margins (in millions) For the Third Quarter 2025 Water Energy Distribution Other/Elims Consolidated Operating Income / (Loss) $ 60.2 $ 25.4 $ 16.3 $ (16.8 ) $ 85.1 % Operating Income To Net Sales 17.9 % 31.8 % 8.3 % 14.6 % Operating Income and Margins (in millions) For the Third Quarter 2024 Water Energy Distribution Other/Elims Consolidated Operating Income / (Loss) $ 52.8 $ 24.1 $ 12.2 $ (15.6 ) $ 73.5 % Operating Income To Net Sales 17.5 % 34.6 % 6.4 % 13.8 %



