Reliant Launches RAMFi℠ Payments Infrastructure Platform, Announces BitGo, CoinX and Strategic Claims as Launch Partners

KNOXVILLE, Tenn., Oct. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reliant, a leader in payments technology, today announced the launch of RAMFi—a compliance‑first platform that unifies fiat and digital asset movement. With over 15 years of industry experience and billions of dollars in regulated transactions, Reliant introduces a new, licensed payments platform that enables secure, compliant transactions across U.S. payment rails.

Designed for fintechs, digital asset exchanges, class action administrators and other disbursements, RAMFi provides a unified foundation for deposits, custody, and payouts—bridging traditional and digital finance through a single regulated solution. By embedding regulated money movement directly into business workflows, RAMFi empowers innovators to launch new offerings, accelerate payments, and operate confidently in compliant markets.

“Even the best ideas in payments can get slowed down by complexity and regulatory risk,” said David Simon, President of Reliant. “RAMFi turns those obstacles into an advantage—combining real-world payments experience with deep compliance expertise to help innovators move money faster and safer. In payments, trust is non-negotiable, and that principle is built into every part of the platform.”

RAMFi’s API-driven platform supports multi-rail payment processing, account management, compliance, engagement tools, and rapid innovation for compliant, scalable financial products. RAMFi’s digital assets services are offered in collaboration with BitGo Trust Company Inc., the digital asset infrastructure company. By integrating BitGo’s qualified, insured custody platform, RAMFi delivers enterprise-grade protection for digital assets and opens the door for advanced digital payment products. Mike Belshe, CEO and Co-Founder of BitGo, said, “BitGo is proud to serve as the trusted infrastructure partner and qualified custodian for Reliant’s digital asset offering. We’re excited to support RAMFi as it drives digital asset payments in both traditional financial sectors and crypto-native use cases.” CoinX and Strategic Claims Services are the first partners to deploy the enhanced RAMFi platform.

CoinX, a cryptocurrency infrastructure provider, offers on- and off-ramps and non-custodial wallet transfers. Through its partnership with RAMFi, CoinX can now expand its regulated services across more states, advancing its mission to make digital payments simpler, more secure, and more accessible for users. “Working with RAMFi has given CoinX compliance clarity and peace of mind regarding U.S. money movement regulations,” said Niraj Patel, a CoinX executive. “Their extensive licensing, embedded compliance, and rapid technical integration allowed us to deploy secure, compliant asset flows faster and more reliably than alternatives, while providing a strong user experience.”

Strategic Claims, a class action claims administrator, will utilize RAMFi to enhance disbursement processes, allowing claimants to choose their preferred payment method. Options include direct deposit, PayPal, Venmo, prepaid card, check, or international transfer. “Reliant’s RAMFi platform enhances our ability to manage consumer payment preferences efficiently,” said Paul Mulholland, President & Founder of Strategic Claims Services. “RAMFi enables each claimant to choose how they wish to be paid through a modern, transparent, and secure experience that meets today’s high expectations for convenience and compliance.”

Key Features of RAMFi Include:

Broad Payment Rail Coverage:

Supports ACH (Traditional and Same-Day), Visa Direct, Mastercard Send, merchant acquiring, wires, digital rails (PayPal, Venmo), checks, and prepaid cards—offering full flexibility for funds movement.

Customizable Accounts:

Business and consumer accounts, ledgered sub-accounts, and prepaid payout cards that can be tailored to program or operational needs.

Embedded Compliance:

In-house compliance experts, registered MSB, 44 active money transmitter licenses, and partner banks covering all 50 states. Includes automated KYC, KYB, and OFAC screening for complete regulatory coverage.

Multiple Bank Partners:

Diversified sponsor bank relationships help mitigate risk, support a wide range of product types, and ensure long-term program scalability.

End-to-End Support:

Dedicated enterprise account management and a fully staffed U.S.-based call center deliver reliability and peace of mind.

Rapid Innovation:

An in-house development team builds new integrations and custom applications quickly through APIs and file-based options.

Event-Driven Engagement:

Automated, compliance-approved outreach and workflows triggered by consumer activity—helping clients improve retention and satisfaction.

The launch of RAMFi marks a defining moment for Reliant as it extends its proven payments expertise into broader financial infrastructure. By combining trusted compliance, deep regulatory coverage, and modern payments technology, Reliant is bridging the gap between traditional and digital finance—giving businesses the confidence to innovate, scale, and serve customers securely in a rapidly evolving payments landscape.

About Reliant

RAM Payment LLC d/b/a Reliant is a third-party payment processor and dedicated account management company with over 15 years of industry experience and expertise in consumer and business debt settlement processing. The company supports some of the industry’s largest and most respected settlement providers. Known for its strong compliance foundation and creditor relationships, Reliant provides secure, efficient, and reliable payment processing solutions. Reliant holds 44 money transmitter licenses (MTLs) and is authorized to operate in 50 U.S. states, supporting businesses nationwide while meeting stringent regulatory standards. Through RAMFi, Reliant offers a platform that spans payments, account creation, compliance services, dedicated support, in-house technology development, and consumer engagement tools. RAMFi gives businesses a single, compliance-first platform to move and manage money seamlessly across multiple payment rails.

For media inquiries or further information, contact:



Reliant Payment – RAMFi Platform Team

Media@reliantpayment.com