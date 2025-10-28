Inseego Redefines Enterprise 5G Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) with the FX4200 Cellular Router and Inseego Connect SaaS





SAN DIEGO, Oct. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inseego Corp. (Nasdaq: INSG), a global leader in 5G mobile broadband and 5G fixed wireless access (FWA) solutions, today introduced a new approach to enterprise FWA with a completely new 5G hardware platform, the Inseego® Wavemaker FX4200, and updated software suite, Inseego Connect. Designed to bridge the gap between performance and ease-of-use for enterprise wireless networks, this innovative approach to FWA pairs the power and functionality of enterprise network solutions with the simplicity and ease-of-management of small- and medium-sized (SMB)-oriented solutions.

“In order to take advantage of the power of 5G for business, organizations have been forced to choose between feature-heavy solutions that can be complicated and expensive to deploy, and simplistic products that can’t scale or meet business needs,” said Juho Sarvikas, CEO of Inseego. “With the FX4200, X700 mesh Wi-Fi, and the innovative Inseego Connect software, we’re eliminating that tradeoff. We’ve built the solution that the market has been asking for, and it will propel growth in FWA and 5G use in business.”

Bridging a Market Gap

IT leaders face a clear gap between advanced, overbuilt solutions that are difficult to deploy and manage, and low-end consumer products that lack manageability and security. Inseego bridges this divide with a full-stack wireless platform combining carrier-grade performance, enterprise security, and zero-touch setup that any business can deploy.

Ideal for locations without dedicated IT resources, the new Inseego solution provides an enterprise-class performance for small- and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), retail locations, restaurants, branch offices, temporary locations such as pop-ups and kiosks, as well as government offices.



FX4200: Enterprise Power, Simplified

Built on the Qualcomm Dragonwing™ FWA Gen 3 platform, the Inseego Wavemaker FX4200 combines multi-gigabit 5G performance with built-in intelligence and manageability.

Key capabilities include:

5G SA and NSA support with dual-SIM and network slicing

Wi-Fi 7 connectivity for up to 256 clients, with optional X700 Mesh nodes

Automatic failover/failback across cellular and wired WAN for uninterrupted service

Integrated battery makes it easy to locate the optimal 5G signal and provides power resilience

Enterprise security with FIPS 140-3 compliance, VPN, zero-touch setup, built-in speed test, and on-device display

Certified by major US carriers and supported with single image firmware

Integrated antennas and SMA ports for external antennas

Advanced routing stack with policy control for enterprise and MSP environments

Full cloud visibility and control via Inseego Connect, with APIs and remote management



Inseego Connect: Tailored for simplicity and manageability

Alongside the FX4200, Inseego has updated their management suite to meet the diverse needs of carriers, MSPs, VARs, and small businesses. For example, the cloud management platform is able to handle multi-tenant networks for MSPs and larger enterprises, while the mobile app has been redesigned to walk non-technical users through deployment, making it easy to scale to large numbers of small deployments.

Centralized cloud management for configuration, monitoring, and mass device control

Network topology view to visualize connected clients, mesh nodes, and signal quality

Zero-touch provisioning for rapid, consistent deployments

Flexible APIs for integration with SSP and MSP systems

Remote CLI access and speed test with historical results

Configuration summary dashboard for unified visibility

Redesigned mobile app for guided installation and on-the-go management



Together, the FX4200 and Inseego Connect deliver a full-stack wireless solution that scales from a single site to enterprise-wide networks, without the friction of managing complicated subscriptions or the cost of unnecessary functionality.

Built for Partners, Built for Growth

Inseego will make the FX4200 available through a variety of channels, helping them expand their addressable market with a business-ready solution. Paired with Inseego Connect, Inseego provides service provider and reseller partners with cloud-based management and mobile app support which allows them to manage the end-to-end deployment of thousands of wireless devices across a diverse set of use cases.

For Carriers, the FX4200 expands portfolio coverage with a managed SMB-ready FWA solution that fills the gap between consumer devices and enterprise routers allowing them to expand business activations

For VARs and MSPs, the FX4200 creates new service opportunities with a right-sized feature set, extensible Wi-Fi, clean management interface, APIs, and remote visibility that protects margin and simplifies lifecycle management

“The FX4200 hits the sweet spot for enterprises and our partners,” said Sarvikas. “It’s powerful for business, simple for anyone to deploy, and priced for real-world growth.”

Availability

The Inseego FX4200, X700, and Inseego Connect are available now through Inseego’s channel partners.

Learn more at www.inseego.com/products/5g-indoor-routers/fx4200/

About Inseego Corp.

Inseego Corp (Nasdaq: INSG) is a leading provider of cloud-managed, wireless broadband connectivity solutions. Inseego’s comprehensive hardware portfolio, combined with its Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) platform for device, network, and subscriber management, enables seamless business connectivity and simplifies subscription management, wireless deployments, and network operations for Fixed Wireless Access (FWA), IoT, and mobile networking. As an early pioneer in mobile broadband and a leading innovator in 5G for business, Inseego has delivered over 10 generations of solutions that provide unmatched speed, security, and reliability for businesses, government agencies, and educational institutions. For more information about Inseego, visit www.inseego.com



©2025. Inseego Corp. All rights reserved. Inseego is a registered trademark of Inseego Corp. Inseego Connect and Inseego Wavemaker are trademarks of Inseego Corp. Qualcomm branded products are products of Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. and/or its subsidiaries. Qualcomm and Qualcomm Dragonwing are trademarks or registered trademarks of Qualcomm Incorporated. Other company, product, or service names mentioned herein are the trademarks of their respective owners.

Media Relations Contact:

Jodi Ellis

pr@inseego.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a666329d-4a63-4f54-a19c-0c545b3ea8b3.