United State Cell and Gene Therapy Third-Party Logistics Market Analysis Report 2025-2033: Expansion Fueled by Rising R&D Expenditure, Regulatory Complexity, & Strong Demand from Major Biopharma Hubs

Dublin, Oct. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "United States Cell and Gene Therapy Third-Party Logistics Market Report by Type, Product, Therapeutic Area, End Use, States and Company Analysis, 2025-2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



United States Cell and Gene Therapy Third-Party Logistics Market is expected to reach US$ 5.88 billion by 2033 from US$ 2.61 billion in 2024, with a CAGR of 9.46% from 2025 to 2033.

The U.S. cell and gene therapy third-party logistics market is projected to grow steadily, supported by rising therapy adoption, specialized supply chain needs, and expanding biopharmaceutical partnerships requiring temperature-sensitive logistics solutions. Regional growth is concentrated in California, Texas, New York, and Florida, driven by strong biopharmaceutical activity, advanced healthcare infrastructure, and investments in specialized logistics networks supporting the delivery of cell and gene therapies.





The United States cell and gene therapy third-party logistics (3PL) market has become a crucial component of the biopharmaceutical supply chain. As cell and gene therapies transition from research to commercialization, their unique logistics requirements have highlighted the importance of specialized service providers. These therapies often require stringent temperature control, real-time monitoring, and secure chain-of-custody measures to maintain viability and ensure compliance with regulatory standards. The role of 3PL providers in this landscape is vital, offering tailored solutions to manage complex transportation, storage, and delivery processes. The growing pipeline of cell and gene therapies is fueling demand for advanced logistics capabilities across the country.



Technology adoption is also reshaping the U.S. 3PL market for cell and gene therapies. Providers are leveraging digital tools such as IoT-enabled tracking, AI-based demand forecasting, and blockchain for enhanced transparency and compliance. These technologies ensure that therapies are delivered to patients safely and efficiently, reducing risks of temperature excursions or delays. Strategic collaborations between therapy developers, logistics providers, and healthcare institutions are further strengthening the ecosystem. This synergy allows therapy manufacturers to focus on innovation while relying on experienced 3PL providers to manage critical supply chain operations, ensuring timely and compliant deliveries.



Despite these advancements, the market faces challenges such as high costs of specialized logistics services and the need for continuous workforce training. Nonetheless, with increasing regulatory oversight and growing patient access to advanced therapies, demand for reliable logistics solutions is expected to expand. As biopharmaceutical companies scale their commercialization efforts, third-party logistics providers will remain indispensable, offering the infrastructure and expertise required to manage the complexities of cell and gene therapy supply chains across the United States.



Key Factors Driving the United States Cell and Gene Therapy Third-Party Logistics Market Growth

Expanding Cell and Gene Therapy Pipeline



The rapid growth of the cell and gene therapy pipeline in the U.S. is a major driver of logistics demand. As more therapies move through clinical trials and gain regulatory approval, logistics providers must ensure reliable and compliant delivery from manufacturing facilities to treatment centers. These therapies are often patient-specific, requiring time-sensitive, customized handling and transportation.

The surge in commercialization activities is pushing logistics providers to scale their infrastructure and adopt advanced monitoring technologies to maintain viability throughout the supply chain. This expansion is increasing reliance on third-party logistics providers with expertise in managing sensitive, high-value therapies, creating long-term growth opportunities in the market.



Stringent Regulatory Requirements



The highly regulated nature of cell and gene therapy logistics is driving demand for specialized 3PL services in the United States. Regulatory bodies mandate strict adherence to Good Distribution Practices (GDP), chain-of-custody protocols, and temperature-controlled environments to preserve therapy efficacy.

Compliance with these requirements necessitates advanced infrastructure, trained personnel, and detailed documentation throughout the logistics process. Third-party providers are uniquely positioned to deliver these capabilities, offering therapy developers assurance of compliance and reduced operational risks. As regulators continue to enhance oversight, biopharmaceutical companies are increasingly turning to 3PL providers with proven track records in compliance management, further fueling market growth.



Rising Adoption of Cold Chain Technologies



The increasing reliance on cold chain technologies is another key driver in the U.S. cell and gene therapy logistics market. Most therapies require ultra-low temperatures, cryogenic storage, or liquid nitrogen-based transport solutions to maintain their stability. As demand grows, logistics providers are investing in advanced cold chain infrastructure, IoT-enabled monitoring systems, and real-time tracking solutions to ensure therapy safety and efficacy. These investments not only support regulatory compliance but also provide confidence to therapy developers and healthcare providers. With patient outcomes dependent on the integrity of these therapies, cold chain innovations are becoming central to third-party logistics growth, reinforcing their role as critical partners in therapy delivery.



Challenges in the United States Cell and Gene Therapy Third-Party Logistics Market

High Cost of Specialized Logistics Services



A significant challenge for the U.S. cell and gene therapy 3PL market is the high cost of specialized logistics solutions. Maintaining ultra-cold temperatures, secure chain-of-custody, and advanced tracking systems requires substantial infrastructure investment and ongoing operational expenses. These costs can be prohibitive for smaller therapy developers or early-stage clinical trials. Additionally, limited economies of scale in this niche market contribute to elevated per-shipment costs, potentially impacting therapy affordability and accessibility. Balancing the need for highly reliable logistics while controlling costs remains a pressing issue for providers and stakeholders across the value chain.



Limited Workforce Expertise



Another challenge lies in the need for a highly skilled workforce trained in handling advanced cell and gene therapies. The logistics of these therapies are complex, requiring knowledge of specialized equipment, regulatory compliance, and emergency protocols in case of shipment deviations. However, there is a shortage of trained personnel capable of managing these critical supply chain operations. Without sufficient expertise, providers risk compromising therapy viability, patient safety, and compliance standards. Expanding training programs and workforce readiness is essential to overcome this barrier and ensure the safe, efficient delivery of therapies across the United States.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 200 Forecast Period 2024 - 2033 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $2.61 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2033 $5.88 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 9.4% Regions Covered United States



Company Analysis: Overview, Key Persons, Recent Developments, SWOT Analysis, Revenue Analysis

Cencora Corporation

Cardinal Health

McKesson Corporation

EVERSANA

Knipper Health

Arvato SE

DHL

Kuehne+Nagel

Market Segmentations

Type

Clinical

Commercial

Product

Cell Therapies

Gene Therapies

Therapeutic Area

Oncology

Neurology

Cardiovascular Diseases

Ophthalmology

Infectious Diseases

Others

End Use

Biopharmaceutical Companies

CDMOs/CMOs

Others

States

California

Texas

New York

Florida

Illinois

Pennsylvania

Ohio

Georgia

New Jersey

Washington

North Carolina

Massachusetts

Virginia

Michigan

Maryland

Colorado

Tennessee

Indiana

Arizona

Minnesota

Wisconsin

Missouri

Connecticut

South Carolina

Oregon

Louisiana

Alabama

Kentucky

Rest of United States

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/t0n2zy

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment