Ariginal Technologies Group Launches Indigenous Business Initiative to Drive Procurement Equity and Tech Careers for Indigenous Communities

TORONTO, Oct. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ariginal Technologies Group , an Indigenous owned IT consulting company, today announced the launch of the Indigenous Business Initiative (IBI). The program is designed to bring awareness to the lack of support for Indigenous-owned businesses and to encourage corporations and government entities to allocate a portion of their IT spend to Indigenous suppliers.

As one of the few Indigenous-owned technology consulting firms capable of servicing enterprise clients, Ariginal Tech has positioned itself as an “Indigenous business pioneer” in advocating for Indigenous business equity in the technology sector. The company not only aims to deliver reliable enterprise technology solutions, but also to spotlight the structural disadvantages that Indigenous companies face in competing with much more established and sophisticated non-indigenous vendors.

“For too long, Indigenous-owned businesses like ours have been overlooked, even when we bring equal value, innovation, and commitment to our customers,” said Wayne Kaboni, Founder and CEO of Ariginal Tech. “Through the Indigenous Business Initiative, we’re asking corporations to not only procure from Indigenous companies like Ariginal but to join us in uplifting other Indigenous businesses. Success in the tech sector—or any sector—is possible for Indigenous entrepreneurs if we’re given the ability to catch up and compete on a level playing field.”

Ariginal Tech warns against “performative” support where companies claim Indigenous benefit without truly engaging Indigenous-owned firms or investing in Indigenous people. Instead, IBI provides a pathway for companies to make measurable commitments—both by redirecting procurement dollars and by supporting programs that empower Indigenous individuals with technical skills.

As the primary focus of IBI, Ariginal Tech is breaking barriers in a sector where Indigenous businesses remain severely underrepresented, particularly in high-value technology and consulting markets. To ensure Ariginal can scale and compete head-to-head with established industry players, the company has formed a strategic partnership with Open Storage Solutions (OSS), a leading Value-Added Reseller with 48 years of experience delivering enterprise-grade IT solutions globally.

The partnership underscores a shared commitment: to level the playing field for Indigenous-owned companies in the IT sector, while creating pathways for Indigenous communities to thrive in higher-paying technology careers.

“Supporting Indigenous-owned businesses is not just about fairness—it’s about reconciliation through economic action,” said Kaboni. “With the support of OSS, Ariginal is positioned to deliver world-class IT solutions while empowering Indigenous communities to gain the skills and opportunities needed to thrive in today’s digital economy. Every dollar spent with Ariginal is a dollar invested in Indigenous futures.”

Open Storage Solutions (OSS) President and CEO, Stoney Hall, reinforced the company’s commitment: “OSS has been a leader in enterprise IT for nearly five decades. We recognize the responsibility and opportunity we have to help Indigenous businesses like Ariginal Tech succeed at scale. By filling technical gaps and providing enterprise level delivery and augmented support, we are ensuring that Indigenous-owned companies can be truly competitive in this market.”

A key part of Ariginal’s broader mission is its participation in the Indigenous People Project (IPP), a consortium of leading technology vendors set to launch in early 2026. IPP will address educational and skills disparities among Indigenous populations by providing advanced technical certifications and training. The program is designed to enable Indigenous individuals—often from underserved or remote communities—to access higher-paying technology careers, many of them remotely, bringing prosperity and opportunity back to their communities.

To participate in IBI, organizations are asked to:

Set a clear percentage of IT procurement to Indigenous suppliers

Include Indigenous firms in RFP shortlists and supplier diversity programs

Fund or partner with IPP and other training initiatives that certify Indigenous talent

Provide mentorship, apprenticeship, and subcontracting opportunities to Indigenous businesses

“We believe our role in partnering with Ariginal Technologies Group is not just to prove that an Indigenous-owned tech company can deliver enterprise-class solutions, but also to ensure that other Indigenous entrepreneurs have the chance to grow, thrive, and lead,” said Hall. “By combining enterprise IT delivery with Indigenous community outreach, we hope to spark a movement where Indigenous-owned businesses along with highly technically skilled Indigenous workers are no longer the exception but a thriving part of the economy.”

About Ariginal Technologies Group

Ariginal Technologies Group is an Indigenous-owned IT consulting company dedicated to providing enterprise technology solutions while advancing Indigenous business equity. Through its leadership of the Indigenous Business Initiative (IBI) and participation in the Indigenous People Project (IPP), Ariginal Tech is committed to creating opportunities for Indigenous entrepreneurs and communities by bridging the gaps in IT procurement, education, and workforce development. www.ariginaltech.com

About Open Storage Solutions (OSS)

Founded in 1977, Open Storage Solutions is a global leader in Value Added Reselling, specializing in IT infrastructure, data protection, cyber security and enterprise consulting services. With a 48-year track record of excellence, OSS partners with leading technology manufacturers and clients worldwide to deliver innovative, reliable, and scalable IT solutions. www.openstore.com