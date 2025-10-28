United States Sodium-ion Battery Industry Report 2025-2033, Company Analysis of Altris, Faradion, AMTE Power, Natron Energy, Aquion Energy, NGK Insulators, HiNa Battery Technology, Tiamat Energy, NEI

Dublin, Oct. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "United States Sodium-ion Battery Market Report by Type, Application, End-user, States and Company Analysis, 2025-2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The United States Sodium-ion Battery Market is expected to grow substantially, increasing from US$ 55.32 million in 2024 to US$ 113.77 million by 2033. This indicates a strong Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 8.34% between 2025 and 2033.

The growth is fueled by rising demand for energy storage solutions, technological advancements in batteries, and the transition towards sustainable forms of energy, making sodium-ion batteries an integral part of the future energy mix. California, New York, and Washington lead adoption through renewable integration, grid modernization, and clean energy initiatives.







One of the most prominent benefits of sodium-ion batteries is the widely available nature of sodium, hence they present a more cost-friendly and sustainable option, especially with increasing global demand for energy storage systems.



In the United States, sodium-ion batteries are increasingly being considered for different applications, particularly in grid energy storage systems, where they can assist in stabilizing energy supply from renewable energy sources such as wind and solar. Their possible application in electric cars is also being studied, with the goal of giving a cost-effective alternative to improve battery technology. Sodium-ion batteries could also be used in consumer devices and backup power systems, increasing the versatility and availability of energy storage solutions in various industries.



Growth Driver in United States Sodium-ion Battery Market

Ample Raw Material Availability



Sodium-ion batteries are picking up momentum in the U.S. because sodium is considerably more plentiful and less geographically localized than lithium. In contrast to lithium, which is heavily dependent on imports and mining concentrated in a small number of countries, sodium is readily available through seawater and domestic mineral deposits. This availability eliminates supply chain risks, reduces cost volatility, and facilitates large-scale deployment. For American energy storage projects, price competitiveness being as important as it is, sodium-ion batteries offer a sustainable option.

With the U.S. government looking to wean itself from its reliance on imported critical minerals, energy storage based on sodium provides a strategic benefit for both energy security and scalability in the long term. August 2024, Natron Energy was planning to construct the first large-scale US sodium-ion battery factory, a $1.4 billion North Carolina plant. It will churn out 24 GWh of batteries a year, which is 40 times the size of the Michigan plant that just went into operation.



Grid-Scale Energy Storage Demand



America is fast developing renewable energy infrastructure, most notably solar and wind. They are intermittent and need cheap and reliable energy storage systems to match supply with demand. Sodium-ion batteries, with their encouraging cycle life, safety features, and ability to withstand broader temperature ranges, are ideal for stationary applications. Utilities and grid operators are tapping into sodium-ion technologies to stabilize the grid, cut peak demand strain, and achieve resilience.

Sodium-ion batteries are safer with less likelihood of thermal runaway compared to lithium-ion, and this makes them more suitable for large-scale storage facilities located close to populated areas. Their application in renewable integration will be one of the key drivers of growth. August 2025, Peak Energy announced its first sodium-ion battery energy storage system (BESS), now shipped for a pilot program with nine utilities and IPPs. The firm states that it is the largest sodium-ion phosphate pyrophosphate (NFPP) battery system in the world and the first US grid-scale sodium-ion storage solution to be deployed.



Sustainability and Recycling Advantages



Sodium-ion batteries meet increasing U.S. sustainability objectives by providing smaller environmental footprint than lithium-ion technologies. Sodium is not toxic, abundant, and less difficult to process, ending dependence on environmentally rigorous mining procedures. The less complex chemistry of sodium-ion cells facilitates more direct recycling processes, enabling the circular economy. As federal and state policy spur more environmentally friendly technologies, sodium-ion batteries are showing promise as an environmentally friendly option for both grid storage and mobility.

Businesses and policymakers see their potential to lower carbon emissions in both the energy and automotive industries, and so sustainability is an increasingly potent enforcer of adoption. July 2025, Inlyte Energy will install an innovative iron-sodium battery at Alliance Redwoods Conference Grounds in Sonoma County, CA, to increase wildfire resilience, reduce electricity expenses, and offer a diesel-free backup power solution. Funded with a $4.1 million grant from the U.S. Department of Energy's Critical Facility Energy Resilience program, the effort will also be performance validated with partners Electric Power Research Institute and Pacific Northwest National Laboratories.



Challenge in United States Sodium-ion Battery Market

Lower Energy Density than Lithium-ion



One major challenge facing sodium-ion batteries in the U.S. is that they possess lower energy density than their lithium-ion equivalents. This restricts their use for applications demanding compact, lightweight, high-energy storage, like long-range electric vehicles. Though sodium-ion competes in stationary storage and short-range mobility, it is not yet able to satisfy the performance requirements of mass-market automotive consumers.

This disparity hampers commercialization since investments in R&D are still necessary to optimize electrode materials and increase overall efficiency. Overcoming this technical hurdle is critical for sodium-ion to directly compete with incumbent lithium-ion technologies.



Limited Commercial Infrastructure and Ecosystem



The American sodium-ion battery market is still in its infancy, with few large-scale manufacturing facilities, supply chains, and supporting ecosystems. The majority of production resides in pilot projects or research partnerships. This immature infrastructure results in higher upfront costs and limits market adoption.

Secondly, the sodium-ion battery has to contend with strong competition from lithium-ion, which already enjoys economies of scale, established OEM relationships, and wide distribution channels. This barrier must be overcome through high investment in pilot-to-commercial scale production, collaboration with automakers and utilities in cooperation with the federal government to drive market readiness.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 200 Forecast Period 2024 - 2033 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $55.32 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2033 $113.77 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 8.3% Regions Covered United States



