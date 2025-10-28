Amaze Partners with Perez Hilton to Power His Storefront with New “Amaze Moments” AI Engine

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Oct. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amaze Holdings, Inc. (NYSE American: AMZE) (“Amaze”), a global leader in creator-powered commerce, today announced that Perez Hilton, one of the first and most recognized digital influencers, will be among the inaugural users to integrate the recently launched Amaze Moments adaptive AI infrastructure and dynamic design framework into his storefront.

With millions of followers across YouTube, X, and Instagram, Hilton is widely known for establishing his celebrity news website PerezHilton.com in the early 2000s. Now, through his Amaze storefront, Hilton will tap into the Amaze Moments AI engine to transform cultural trends and fan signals into real-time product collections, including exclusive drops inspired by some of his most viral catchphrases, such as “Greater than my haters” and “Keep it cute!”.

Powered by a reactive intelligence infrastructure, Amaze Moments turns real-time data into automatically generated design concepts, helping creators like Hilton capture the pulse of their audience and translate it into commerce that connects.

“We’re honored to be Perez Hilton’s platform of choice as he continues to innovate in the creator economy and connect with his global fanbase,” said Gwan Yip, Chief Product Officer of Amaze. “With Amaze Moments, he’ll be able to make faster, data-informed decisions that reflect exactly what his fans are engaging with.”

This partnership further positions Amaze as a leading creator platform with next-generation capabilities, empowering users to build authentic, adaptive, and data-driven connections with their audiences across the constantly evolving attention economy.

“If there’s one thing I’ve learned, it’s that when something goes viral, timing is everything,” said Hilton. “Amaze Moments makes it easier than ever for creators to capture that energy in real time, turn attention into opportunity, and build deeper connections with fans.”

Fans can explore Hilton’s new line of exclusive merchandise, including hats, t-shirts, crewneck sweaters, and more, through his Amaze storefront today: Perez Hilton .

Video: Amaze Moments x Perez Hilton