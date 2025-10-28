Telos Surpasses 500 TSA PreCheck Enrollment Locations, Expanding Fast, Local and Convenient Access Nationwide

ASHBURN, Va., Oct. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Telos Corporation (NASDAQ: TLS), an official provider of TSA PreCheck ® enrollment services , today announced that it has surpassed 500 TSA PreCheck enrollment locations across the United States – a significant milestone that underscores its mission to make TSA PreCheck more accessible to travelers across the country.

“TSA PreCheck removes friction from air travel, and enrolling in this trusted traveler program should be just as seamless,” said John B. Wood, chairman and CEO, Telos. “By surpassing 500 enrollment locations – many inside Office Depot® and OfficeMax® stores – Telos makes it easier than ever for travelers to apply or renew for TSA PreCheck close to home.”

Fast, Local, and Convenient Enrollment

Telos makes it simple for travelers to get TSA PreCheck:

Start online at tsaprecheckbytelos.tsa.dhs.gov to begin a new application or renewal. Find a nearby location – choose from more than 500 Telos enrollment centers nationwide, including participating Office Depot and OfficeMax stores. Complete your in-person visit – bring identification and proof of citizenship. Most visits take just minutes, and many travelers receive their Known Traveler Number (KTN) within 3-5 days, though some applications may take longer to process.





The Benefits of TSA PreCheck

TSA PreCheck members enjoy shorter wait times and a smoother airport experience, with 99% of members waiting less than 10 minutes at security checkpoints. Teens aged 13–17 may accompany enrolled parents or guardians when the TSA PreCheck indicator appears on their boarding pass, and children 12 and under may accompany an enrolled parent or guardian through the lanes at any time.

Expanding Access Nationwide

With 502 enrollment sites and growing, Telos continues to expand TSA PreCheck availability to meet traveler demand. The company plans to open additional locations in the coming months, extending trusted traveler access to even more communities nationwide.

About TSA PreCheck®

TSA PreCheck is a Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Trusted Traveler program that allows enrolled travelers expedited screening through airport security. TSA PreCheck lanes are located at more than 200 airports with 90+ airlines participating. Since TSA first launched the TSA PreCheck application program as a DHS Trusted Traveler Program for low-risk travelers in December 2013, active membership in the program has grown to more than 23 million members.

About Telos Corporation

Telos Corporation (NASDAQ: TLS) empowers and protects the world’s most security-conscious organizations with solutions for continuous security assurance of individuals, systems, and information. Telos’ offerings include cybersecurity solutions for IT risk management and information security; cloud security solutions to protect cloud-based assets and enable continuous compliance with industry and government security standards; and enterprise security solutions for identity and access management, secure mobility, organizational messaging, and network management and defense. The company serves commercial enterprises, regulated industries and government customers around the world.

