Bring the Gym Home: THERUN Unveils Foldable Auto-Incline Treadmill for Home Fitness

HONG KONG, Oct. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Home fitness brand THERUN FITNESS, under HONGKONG XIN BEI DI TECHNOLOGY CO LTD, today officially announced the launch of its upgraded THERUN incline treadmill, designed for users seeking smart features, premium design, and professional-level performance in a treadmill for home setup.

As consumers increasingly prioritize health and wellness, demand for compact, high-performance treadmills for home use continues to grow. Already a popular and well-reviewed treadmill on Amazon, the THERUN treadmill with incline combines stability, quiet operation, and intelligent controls, setting a new standard for home fitness equipment.





Built for the Home Gym

The foldable treadmill features a space-saving frame with built-in wheels, reflecting THERUN’s understanding of modern home life — balancing convenience and aesthetics. Its compact design makes it ideal for small apartments and multifunctional spaces.

Take Your Home Workouts to the Next Level with 15% Incline

The THERUN treadmill with auto incline offers 15 adjustable incline levels (0%–15%) and speeds from 0.6 to 10 mph, supporting recovery, endurance, and speed training. The 17-inch wide belt and 47-inch running area provide ample space for comfortable running, walking, or high-intensity training. Equipped with 10 shock absorbers and a double-layer non-slip running deck, it provides optimal cushioning and stability. Powered by a 3.5HP high-performance motor, this incline treadmill supports up to 300 lbs and delivers a gym-quality running experience at home.

Smart Connected Workouts

The upgraded THERUN treadmill for home with incline supports Bluetooth connectivity and seamlessly integrates with fitness apps, allowing users to track real-time data such as speed, distance, and calories burned. An intuitive LED display and responsive remote enhance interactivity, creating a personalized and immersive workout experience.

Fitness Without Limits

“At THERUN, we don’t just make treadmills — we create motion that fits your life,” said Mandy Zhu, Brand Manager of THERUN FITNESS. “Because real fitness doesn’t start in the gym — it starts at home.” At THERUN, innovation isn’t about adding features — it’s about removing barriers. Each design aims to bring professional-level fitness closer to where people live, think, and grow.

About THERUN

THERUN is a home fitness brand dedicated to designing intelligent fitness equipment for modern households. Guided by the brand vision “Your Home, Your Gym”, THERUN emphasizes smart design, durability, and user comfort, ensuring everyone can enjoy high-quality workouts. Its product lineup includes treadmills, walking pads, and other smart fitness equipment available on Amazon and global e-commerce platforms.

