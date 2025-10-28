Oncotelic Therapeutics Inc. (OTCQB: OTLC) Working to Transform Underperforming Compounds into Next-Gen Cancer Therapies

NEW YORK, Oct. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire — Oncotelic Therapeutics Inc. (OTCQB: OTLC) today announces its placement in an editorial published by NetworkNewsWire ("NNW"), one of 70+ brands within the Dynamic Brand Portfolio@IBN (InvestorBrandNetwork ) , a specialized communications platform with a focus on financial news and content distribution for private and public companies and the investment community.

To view the full publication, “Nanomedicine Breakthrough Technology Redefining Drug Delivery, Bioavailability in Oncology,” please visit: https://nnw.fm/5X8Gv

The global oncology market is rapidly shifting toward smarter drug-delivery systems that enhance efficacy, reduce toxicity and improve patient outcomes. Traditional oral or IV drugs often face poor bioavailability and limited tumor targeting — a major bottleneck in cancer treatment success. Recent breakthroughs in nanomedicine are making headlines, as the FDA and global regulatory bodies increasingly endorse nanocarrier-based delivery for complex drugs. This surge underscores a larger industry trend: the race to improve how drugs reach and act within the body.

Oncotelic Therapeutics Inc.’s Deciparticle(TM) platform exemplifies this shift. It offers a novel approach to increase the bioavailability and therapeutic index of existing cancer drugs, potentially transforming underperforming compounds into next-generation therapies. The recent advancement of Sapu-003, Intravenous Deciparticle(TM) Everolimus (Afinitor(R)) into human trials signals real-world momentum behind this vision, showing how innovation in delivery science can unlock new value across multiple drug candidates. Oncotelic Therapeutics is focused on making its mark in the oncology treatment space.

About Oncotelic Therapeutics Inc.

Oncotelic Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of oncology and immunotherapy products. The company’s mission is to address high-unmet-need cancers and rare pediatric indications with innovative, late-stage therapeutic candidates. In addition to its directly owned and developed drug pipeline, Oncotelic benefits from the robust portfolio of inventions created by its CEO, Dr. Vuong Trieu, who has filed more than 500 patent applications and holds 75 issued U.S. patents. Beyond its internal programs, the company also licenses and codevelops select drug candidates through joint ventures. Currently, Oncotelic owns 45% of GMP Bio, a joint venture under Trieu’s leadership and guidance, which is advancing its own pipeline of drug candidates that further complement and strengthen Oncotelic’s strategic position in oncology and rare disease therapeutics.

For further information, please visit the company’s website at www.Oncotelic.com.

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to OTLC are available in the company’s newsroom at https://ibn.fm/OTLC

About NetworkNewsWire

NetworkNewsWire (“NNW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on financial news and content distribution for private and public companies and the investment community. It is one of 70+ brands within the Dynamic Brand Portfolio @ IBN that delivers: (1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via InvestorWire to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries; (2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets; (3) press release enhancement to ensure maximum impact; (4) social media distribution via IBN to millions of social media followers; and (5) a full array of tailored corporate communications solutions. With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, NNW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today’s market, NNW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness. NNW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

For more information, please visit https://www.NetworkNewsWire.com

Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the NetworkNewsWire website applicable to all content provided by NNW, wherever published or republished: https://www.NetworkNewsWire.com/Disclaimer

NetworkNewsWire

New York, NY

www.NetworkNewsWire.com

212.418.1217 Office

Editor@NetworkNewsWire.com

NetworkNewsWire is powered by IBN