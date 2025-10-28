Pico Expands Hardware Ecosystem with AMD Enterprise Solutions

NEW YORK, Oct. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pico , a leading global provider of technology services, software, data and analytics for financial markets, today announced a strategic collaboration with AMD that highlights its ongoing commitment to innovation. The integration of high-performance AMD enterprise solutions expands Pico’s hardware ecosystem, allowing clients to leverage the latest technologies and remain competitive in rapidly evolving markets.

AMD compute technologies integrated across Pico’s product lines include:

“Pico is excited to expand our hardware ecosystem to include powerful AMD enterprise solutions,” said Seetharam Gorre, Chief Information Officer at Pico. “Our clients rely on us to deliver the most advanced infrastructure available. With AMD, we are expanding options that can unlock latency and throughput advantages, helping firms accelerate strategies and achieve superior outcomes.”

“AMD is excited to continue to help accelerate capital markets with the next generation of our AMD Solarflare Ethernet Adapters,” said Yousuf Khan, Corporate Vice President, Product Management - Network Technology Solutions Group, AMD. “Our AMD Solarflare X4 Ethernet Adapters, combined with AMD EPYC Processors, deliver the high performance and energy efficiency that latency-sensitive industries demand. By collaborating with companies like Pico, we are taking the performance a step further to enable financial firms to push the boundaries of what’s possible in trading and market data infrastructure.”

These integrations extend AMD technology across Pico’s key product lines, including Corvil Analytics and Redline Software, providing clients with new options for high-performance and scalability. To learn more, visit https://www.pico.net/ .

About Pico

Pico is a leading global provider of technology services for the financial markets community. Pico's technology and services power mission-critical systems for global banks, exchanges, electronic trading firms, quantitative hedge funds, and financial technology service providers. Pico provides a best-in-class portfolio of innovative, transparent, low-latency markets solutions coupled with an agile and expert service delivery model. Instant access to financial markets is provided via PicoNet™, a globally comprehensive network platform instrumented natively with Corvil to generate analytics and telemetry. Clients choose Pico when they want the freedom to move fast and create an operational edge in the fast-paced world of financial markets.

