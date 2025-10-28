Prima Living Expands Portfolio with Management of Three Ontario Residences

Vancouver, British Columbia, Oct. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Primacorp Ventures, Inc.'s Prima Living is proud to announce that, effective October 1, 2025, it has assumed management of three established retirement communities in Ontario - Trafalgar Lodge in Oakville, Rayoak Place in North York, and Amenida Pickering.

This acquisition marks an exciting new chapter in Prima Living’s continued growth across Canada - reflecting our commitment to elevating senior living through performance-driven management, cultural understanding, and people-first care. With these additions, Prima Living now manages 5 residences across 3 provinces, representing 506 suites and a growing network of dedicated team members.

“Prima Living is our vision in motion - reimagining senior living through compassionate care, operational excellence, and cultural inclusivity,” said Najib Raie, President of Prima Living. “Expanding into Ontario brings us closer to creating spaces where seniors can truly thrive. By welcoming Trafalgar Lodge and Rayoak Place into our family, we’re investing over $1 million in renovations to enhance comfort, accessibility, and community connection - advancing our goal of growing to 65 communities nationwide while ensuring every resident feels cared for, connected, and at home.”

“Our government continues to support initiatives that enhance the quality of life for Ontario’s seniors,” said The Honourable Raymond Cho, Minister for Seniors and Accessibility. “The expansion of senior living communities like Trafalgar Lodge and Rayoak Place reflects our shared goal of creating safe, inclusive, and engaging environments where older adults can live with dignity and connection.”

Building the Next Generation of Senior Living in Canada

Backed by Primacorp Ventures, Prima Living is building the next generation of senior living in Canada - one defined by cultural understanding, operational excellence, and genuine human connection.

“At Primacorp Ventures, our vision is changing lives through service, care and education. We believe in investing with purpose - building communities that create lasting social impact,” said Peter Chung, Chairman and CEO of Primacorp Ventures.

Through its flagship brand, Amenida Seniors Community, Prima Living brings a people-first philosophy to every residence it manages, combining hospitality standards with the warmth of true community care.

Together, we’re redefining what retirement living can be - not just as a business, but as a purpose-driven movement across Canada.

About Prima Living

Prima Living is a Canadian senior living management company dedicated to creating people-first communities where seniors feel supported, inspired, and at home. With a growing portfolio of independent and assisted living residences across Canada, Prima Living combines operational excellence, cultural inclusivity, and compassionate care to deliver meaningful experiences for residents and families.

