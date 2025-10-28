David Vautrin to Speak at Business of Cannabis: New York Summit

Industry Veteran to discuss branding and market strategy

NEW YORK, Oct. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FLUENT Corp. (CSE: FNT.U) (OTCQB: CNTMF) (“FLUENT” or the “Company”), announced today that David Vautrin, Interim CEO will speak at the Business of Cannabis: New York Summit on Thursday, November 6, 2025, at the Wythe Hotel in Williamsburg, Brooklyn.

“We are delighted to welcome David Vautrin center stage at the upcoming Business of Cannabis: New York,” said Matt Freemantle, Managing Director – Media & Events Prohibition Partners. “David brings a wealth of insight and experience to the industry. He joined us earlier this year in Berlin, Germany for a panel during the first ever Business of Cannabis x Mary Jane Berlin international b2b day, where he shared his deep knowledge of the evolving cannabis landscape. We’re thrilled to continue that conversation in New York.”

A native New Yorker, Vautrin will participate in the executive session titled, “A Race to the Top or a Race to the Bottom? Scaling as Licensing Expands and Prices Shift.” The discussion will explore strategies for thriving in New York’s rapidly evolving cannabis market amid shifting wholesale prices, increasing competition, and expanding retail licensing. Drawing on his extensive operational leadership and FLUENT’s ongoing expansion through its ENTOURAGE Wholesale division, Vautrin will share actionable insights on navigating margin pressure, optimizing growth, and structuring strategic partnerships in a maturing market.

“I look forward to offering both a multistate perspective and an operator view of the New York market,” said Vautrin. “Having been involved in the state’s adult-use program since its inception, I’m excited to discuss how companies like FLUENT can adapt to regulatory change and market volatility while continuing to drive sustainable growth.”

About FLUENT Corp.

FLUENT, a national cannabis consumer packaged goods company and retailer, is dedicated to being one of the highest quality cannabis companies for the communities it serves. This is driven by FLUENT's unrelenting commitment to operational excellence in cultivation, production, distribution, and retail experience. FLUENT produces an assortment of cannabis products under a diverse portfolio of brands including MOODS, Knack, Wandr, Bag-O and Hyer Kind. FLUENT operates in Florida, New York, Pennsylvania, and Texas. Headquartered in Tampa, Florida, FLUENT employs 700 employees across 8 cultivation and manufacturing facilities, 42 active retail locations and a wholesale division which trades under ENTOURAGE servicing third party retailers in New York. For more information on the Company’s wholesale division ENTOURAGE, please visit https://entouragewholesale.com/ .

FLUENT’s common shares trade on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol “FNT.U” and on the OTCQB Venture Market under the symbol “CNTMF”. For more information about the Company, please visit getFLUENT.com and investors.getFLUENT.com.

About Business of Cannabis: New York

Since September 2021, Business of Cannabis x Prohibition Partners have been delivering unique and exclusive events in New York. These leadership conferences have been curated to ensure both deal flow and high-level knowledge sharing on the New York market and surrounding states.

This year’s Summit debuts a new premium format, designed for meaningful connections and real deal-making. Gone are the bloated agendas and endless panels. Rather, guests will experience curated 1-on-1 Executive Exchanges, confidential roundtables, and strategic, curated networking sessions designed to accelerate partnerships, funding, and policy alignment. For the full agenda and speaker updates visit https://www.newyorkcannabis.live/.

Investor Relations Contact:

investors@getFLUENT.com

Media Contact:

press@getFLUENT.com

Officer Contact:

Matt Mundy, Chief Legal Officer

(850) 972-8077

