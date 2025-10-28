WF International Completes $850K HVAC Contract for Chongqing’s Flagship Eco-Luxury Development

CHENGDU, China, Oct. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WF International Limited (the “Company” or “WF International”) (NASDAQ: WXM), an integrated electromechanical solutions company specializing in the supply, installation, fitting-out, and maintenance of HVAC systems, floor heating systems, and water purification systems, today announced the successful delivery of a RMB 6.14 million (approximately $850,000) HVAC system installation for Luyuejiang City, a landmark eco-luxury development by Wanhua Group in Chongqing’s Liangjiang New Area.

The 500-day project encompassed the full supply and installation of high-performance HVAC systems, specifically designed to meet the development’s ambitious environmental and sustainability standards. Strategically located in the Yuelai district, Luyuejiang City spans 340 acres along 1.8 kilometers of the Jialing River, with low-density planning and advanced water-ecology preservation technologies. The development is designed by Wanhua and EDSA Orient, the Chinese branch of EDSA, a globally renowned environmental planning and landscape architecture firm established in 1960.

“The successful completion of our HVAC installation at Luyuejiang City highlights WF International’s ability to deliver sophisticated, energy-efficient climate control systems tailored for eco-luxury developments,” said Ke Chen, the CEO of WF International. “This project reflects our deepening collaboration with Wanhua Group and reinforces our position as a trusted partner for large-scale, sustainable residential projects across China’s urban hubs. Our expertise in integrating advanced HVAC systems into complex terrains while meeting stringent environmental standards continues to drive our growth in the smart building technologies market.”

About WF International Limited

WF International Limited specializes in the supply, installation, fitting-out, and maintenance services for HVAC systems, floor heating systems, and water purification systems. With extensive experience serving commercial projects and high-end residential projects throughout Sichuan, China, the Company has established itself as a trusted provider of premium electromechanical solutions.

The Company's portfolio includes installations for HVAC projects such as the International Finance Squares across China, Chengdu Vanke Charm City, Chengdu Raffles Plaza, Chengdu Yinshi Plaza, Chengdu Metro No. Ten Line, and Panzhihua Jinhai Hotel.

Since 2017, WF International has expanded its service offerings to include comprehensive heating and water purification solutions, positioning itself as an integrated supplier of both electromechanical products and installation services for large-scaled commercial projects and real estate developer clients that offer high-end fully furnished homes. For more information, please visit the Company’s website at www.wf.international.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this announcement are forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, the Company's anticipated use of proceeds of this Offering. Investors can identify these forward-looking statements by words or phrases such as "may," "will," "expect," "anticipate," "aim," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "likely," "potential," and "continue." These statements are based on current expectations and projections about future events that may affect the Company’s financial condition, results of operations, business strategy, and financial needs. Actual results may differ materially due to risks and uncertainties, including those in the "Risk Factors" section in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2024, filed with the SEC on February 3, 2025 and prospectus for the Company’s initial public offering, filed with the SEC on April 1, 2025. These factors include, but are not limited to: the uncertainties related to market conditions, industry growth and competition, supplier and customer dependencies, project execution capabilities, expansion plans, economic and political conditions, and technological changes. Additional factors are discussed in the Company's filings with the SEC, which are available for review at www.sec.gov. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results. Investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly revise these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that arise after the date hereof.

Investor Relations Contact:

Matthew Abenante, IRC

President

Strategic Investor Relations, LLC

Tel: 347-947-2093

Email: matthew@strategic-ir.com