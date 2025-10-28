Little Leaves Behavioral Services Continues Strategic Expansion With Two New ABA Therapy Centers in Virginia

SILVER SPRING, Md., Oct. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Little Leaves Behavioral Services, a leading provider of center-based Applied Behavior Analysis (ABA) services for preschool-aged autistic children, today announced the launch of two new Virginia centers – one in Chantilly, which is now open, and the other in Tysons Corner, which will open in early November. These centers, Little Leaves’ fifth and sixth in the state, will help meet the rising demand for early intervention resources in the region.

Designed for children up to age 6 who have been recommended for ABA therapy, Little Leaves’ programs operate in a preschool-like setting that fosters school readiness and independence. The clinical team works closely with each child’s family to develop and implement individualized therapy plans tailored to their unique needs.

Two board-certified behavior analysts who specialize in working with young children with autism will lead the new centers: Sunya Alam, M.Ed., BCBA, LBA will direct the Chantilly location (4090 Lafayette Center Dr., Chantilly, VA) and Regional Director Chelsea Moore, MS, BCBA, LBA will oversee Tysons Corner (133 Leesburg Pike, Vienna, VA).

“Families in Fairfax County deserve timely access to high-quality autism services,” said Alam. “By opening the Chantilly center, we’re giving children the chance to learn important communication, social, and everyday life skills in a supportive environment while easing the burden of long commutes and wait times for parents.”

The new locations each have the capacity to serve up to 24 children and create approximately 30 jobs locally, including roles for board-certified behavior analysts and registered behavior technicians. Both centers include spaces for individual and group therapy, as well as designated play areas.



“Our team is passionate about creating a warm, engaging space where young children can grow in confidence and independence,” said Moore. “Every child’s journey is unique, and it’s an honor to work alongside Fairfax County families as we prepare their children for success in school and beyond.”

Earlier this year, Little Leaves opened two new centers in Maryland. In total, the organization operates 18 centers across Washington, D.C., Maryland, Virginia and Florida, with plans to expand to 25 centers on the East Coast over the next five years.

“Our goal is to increase access to high-quality early intervention services for children with autism,” said Steven DeVore, president of Little Leaves Behavioral Services. “This expansion is part of a broader growth strategy that includes adding more centers in existing markets where demand exceeds capacity, so more families in underserved communities can benefit from ABA therapy. We also plan to establish centers in new regions, helping even more children develop essential skills for success in school and beyond.”

ABA is endorsed by the American Academy of Pediatrics, National Academies of Science and the surgeon general.

For more information or to schedule a tour, please visit Little Leaves, Chantilly: https://littleleaves.org/location/chantilly-va/ and Little Leaves, Tysons Corner: https://littleleaves.org/location/tysons-corner-va.

About Little Leaves Behavioral Services

Little Leaves, a division of FullBloom, is a center-based Applied Behavior Analysis (ABA) program for young children with an Autism Spectrum Disorder run in a preschool-like setting. It is designed for children up to age 6 who have been recommended for intensive ABA services. Each client works one-on-one with a trained behavior technician on individualized goals with a focus on social communication, social interactions, and school readiness skills. The company operates centers in Maryland, Virginia, and Florida. www.littleleaves.org.