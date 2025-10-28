BRIGGS & STRATTONⓇ BATTERY BACKUP PACKAGES PROVIDE MODERN SOLUTION TO HOME ENERGY DEMANDS

Milwaukee, WI, Oct. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As electricity rates continue to rise and severe weather occurs more frequently, homeowners are looking for ways to become energy resilient. In response, home battery storage systems are gaining popularity for their versatility. Briggs & Stratton has created a new lineup of Backup Battery Packages that make adding battery storage quick and easy. Briggs & Stratton battery packages provide three levels of backup power – Essential Power, Managed Power or Whole Home Power.

At the core of the battery packages are the Briggs & Stratton SimpliPHIⓇ 6.6 batteries – powerful, scalable, stackable batteries that can be used with or without solar to provide backup power or offset utility costs. The packages feature EG4Ⓡ hybrid inverters. The inverters connect to the grid and automatically switch the home to battery power when a power outage is detected. Briggs & Stratton SimpliPHI 6.6 batteries are designed to integrate seamlessly with EG4 inverters for fast commissioning and 24-7 system monitoring. EG4 inverters also allow for easy integration of a Briggs & Stratton home standby generator for ultimate energy independence.

“Homeowners who are looking for easy, reliable and long-running backup power should evaluate both a battery storage system and a home standby generator. Each has its own advantages, and your Briggs & Stratton dealer can help determine what’s right for you, based on your needs and preferences,” says Sequoya Cross, vice president of energy storage for Briggs & Stratton Energy Solutions. “It’s important to know that home battery energy storage systems continue to come down in price and there’s still time to qualify for a 30% tax credit if the system is fully installed by the end of this year.”

Battery Packages Details

The Briggs & Stratton battery package selection process is simple and easy.

A Briggs & Stratton installer will help determine the right battery package for the homeowner based on how much they’d like to power – from 50% of normal energy use to 100%, which allows the homeowner to power everything in their home for a period of time.

As a point of reference, the continuous energy use of an average U.S. home is 1.23kW. Based on that, a one-battery SimpliPHI 6.6 system delivers 10.8 hours at 50% backup load. A two-battery system delivers 14.5 hours at 75% backup load and a three-battery system delivers 16.4 hours at 100% backup load.

For larger homes and small businesses, the system can be scaled up to 18 batteries, delivering 119.7 kWh with maximum continuous power of 84 kW or 90 hours of power at 100% load.

While the packages recommend a starting number of batteries, they are scalable as the homeowner’s energy needs change. To add more backup time, simply add more batteries.

Briggs & Stratton SimpliPHI 6.6 batteries are sleek and compact and can be installed inside the home, in the basement, garage or a utility closet, or outside, on an exterior wall or in a shed or barn1.

Homeowners with solar panels can benefit greatly from adding battery storage. While grid-tied solar panels generate energy and savings for homeowners when the grid is functioning, they generally shut down during a grid outage. That’s why adding batteries or a home standby generator is important.

For some, battery technology may sound new but SimpliPHI batteries have been used around the world for more than a decade in some of the harshest environments. In 2010, the U.S. Department of Defense relied on SimpliPHI batteries to deliver mission-critical power on Forward Operating Bases in Iraq and Afghanistan. Plus, the batteries are backed by Briggs & Stratton’s 117 years of experience in power generation.

For more information on the battery backup packages from Briggs & Stratton, visit energy.briggsandstratton.com/new-battery-packages.

EG4 is a registered trademark of EG4 Electronics

1Consult the local AHJ for installation restrictions and requirements

About Briggs & Stratton

Briggs & Stratton, headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, provides innovative products and diverse power solutions to help people get work done. Briggs & Stratton is the world’s largest producer of engines for outdoor power equipment and is a leading designer, manufacturer and marketer of lithium-ion batteries, standby generators, energy storage systems, lawn and garden, turf care and job site products through its Briggs & Stratton®, Vanguard®, Ferris®, Simplicity®, Snapper®, Billy Goat®, Allmand®, Branco® and Victa® brands. Briggs & Stratton products are designed, manufactured, marketed and serviced in more than 100 countries on six continents. Visit Briggs & Stratton to learn more.

