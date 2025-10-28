Made in America, Built to Last: WSI Sports Marks 35 Years of U.S. Manufacturing and Performance Innovation

EAGAN, Minn., Oct. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As global supply chains shift and tariffs reshape the manufacturing landscape, WSI Sports is proving that Made in America is more than a slogan—it’s a competitive advantage. The Minnesota-based performance apparel company recently celebrated its 35th anniversary, showcasing how domestic production and innovation continue to fuel growth across the athletic, tactical, and industrial workwear markets.

The milestone “Ameriversary” event at WSI’s Eagan headquarters drew hundreds of attendees for a day highlighting the company’s evolution from a basement startup to a national brand trusted by athletes, law enforcement, military units, construction crews, and outdoor workers who depend on durable, high-performance thermal gear.

“For more than three decades, WSI has proven that world-class performance wear can be designed, tested, and built right here in Minnesota,” said Joel Wiens, founder and CEO. “This celebration was about honoring the people, innovation, and American-made pride that have powered our journey.”

Founded in Wiens’ basement as a teenager—with seed money originally intended for a four-wheeler—WSI has grown into a nationally recognized leader in thermal and compression apparel. Wiens’ mother, the company’s first sewer, helped stitch the foundation for what would become one of the last fully U.S.-made performance brands.

Today, WSI continues to design and manufacture every piece of gear in Minnesota, advancing proprietary temperature-regulating technologies while championing the value of American manufacturing. WSI’s products are engineered to withstand extreme conditions—helping athletes and essential workers stay safe, warm, and performing at their best.

Among WSI’s many milestones is a nod from NBA legend Kobe Bryant, who credited the company’s custom thermal gear with aiding his recovery—earning Wiens the nickname “The Underwear Doctor.”

The Ameriversary event underscored WSI’s enduring mission: to outfit those who work and play hard—with products built proudly in the USA.

About WSI Sports

WSI Sports is a performance apparel company based in Eagan, Minnesota, specializing in American-made gear engineered for elite athletes and everyday champions. With patented technologies and a legacy of craftsmanship, WSI is proud to outfit those who demand the best.

Media Contact:

Anna Long,

anna@snowglobepr.com| 612-636-4108

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f0148b5d-00f4-4320-9a6b-9780cdf7515f