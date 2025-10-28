Tradewinds Universal Reinventing Nightlife Entertainment with a Scalable, Non-Dilutive Platform in $8-Billion Industry

NEW YORK, NY, Oct. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tradewinds Universal, Inc. (Tradewinds) (OTC: TRWD), is executing a disciplined roll-up strategy in a high-margin hospitality sector, targeting nationwide dominance through acquisitions, strategic partnerships, and zero-share-dilution financing. As only the second publicly traded company operating in this industry, following the path established by RCI Hospitality Holdings, Tradewinds is uniquely broadening its portfolio in the company’s most eye-catching move yet.

With a market cap of approximately $5.7 million and a clear path to consolidate a fragmented $8-billion industry, Tradewinds offers public-market exposure to a resilient, cash-flow-intensive niche. It is doing so by expanding into an industry that is often shrouded in neon lights and secrecy with a game plan that promises Tradewinds will emerge as a bold player, using plenty of transparency and a disciplined acquisition model to scale operations in the lucrative adult hospitality sector.

Founded in 2021 as a holdings company initially focused on nutrition products, Tradewinds has pivoted to capitalize on high-margin opportunities in gentlemen’s entertainment. And under the leadership of executives like Alan Chang, the company is executing an aggressive growth strategy centered on partnerships and acquisitions, aiming to reshape the landscape of adult nightlife.

A Strategic Shift to Adult Hospitality

Tradewinds's journey began with edible insect-based nutrition products under the “Universal Snacks” brand, but recent developments show a clear shift toward diversification. By 2025, the company has reoriented as a fully reporting publicly traded entity focused on acquiring and developing businesses with long-term value, particularly in adult entertainment and hospitality. This evolution is marked by its upgrade to the “OTCID” tier on OTC Markets, enhancing investor visibility and trade execution without diluting shareholder equity.

The company’s non-dilutive growth approach emphasizes sustainable scaling, retaining earnings for reinvestment rather than an aggressive capital raise. Recent financials reflect this trajectory: In 2024, Tradewinds reported revenue of $171,596, up 18.27% even as it continues to invest in expansion. With the aforementioned market cap of around $5.7 million, Tradewinds positions itself as an attractive and accessible entry point for investors eyeing the adult nightlife boom.

The Roll-Up Playbook: 100+ Clubs, One National Brand

Management’s stated goal is 100 rebranded locations within five years. The model mirrors successful consolidators in fragmented industries (think Planet Fitness in gyms or Driven Brands in auto services).

At the heart of Tradewinds’ strategy is an acquisition-driven model designed to build a national footprint in gentlemen’s clubs. The company plans to establish its 100+ club footprint across the U.S. by rebranding existing venues and integrating complementary brands under a unified network. This approach demands leadership experience to create scalable, high-margin operations that prioritize regulatory compliance and operational efficiency.

Alan Chang, the CEO of the nationally recognized Peppermint Hippo brand, and an industry leader, is responsible for the expansion efforts and has been instrumental in advancing the Adult Entertainment and Hospitality Division. Recent progress includes televised segments on BizTrendWatch, highlighting the company’s vision for transforming the sector into a nationally recognized brand. By focusing on nondilutive tactics, Tradewinds aims to enhance shareholder value while navigating a volatile market, with upcoming board changes and acquisitions signaling continued momentum.

The Powerhouse Partnership with Peppermint Hippo

A cornerstone of Tradewinds’ expansion is its strategic partnership with Peppermint Hippo, one of the fastest-growing brands in adult nightlife. Known for its upscale gentlemen’s clubs featuring top-tier talent, luxurious atmospheres, and VIP services, Peppermint Hippo has proven itself in key markets like Las Vegas, Reno, Neenah (Wisconsin), Little Rock (Arkansas), and beyond. The brand has earned accolades, such as being named the Best Gentlemen’s Club in Sierra, Nevada, in 2023, and offers 24/7 entertainment with such popular features as bottle service, private dances, and, yes, even food delivery via DoorDash.

In August 2025, Tradewinds entered a Letter of Intent (LOI) with Peppermint Hippo to create a publicly traded adult hospitality entity. This agreement outlines a staged acquisition process, starting with the flagship—Peppermint Hippo Toledo—in Ohio, which will anchor Tradewinds’ new Adult Hospitality Division. The LOI envisions buying up to ten locations initially, with milestones for further expansion, board integrations, and capital market access. Recent joint interviews and investor communications on X (formerly Twitter) have amplified this narrative, positioning the partnership as a gateway to broader market penetration.

This collaboration not only provides Peppermint Hippo with public market exposure but also aligns with Tradewinds’ goal of unifying fragmented venues under a premium brand umbrella. As one executive noted in recent coverage, the partnership targets the $8 billion high-margin national gentlemen’s club market, emphasizing immersive experiences and operational synergies.

The Broader Market Landscape

The adult nightlife industry, particularly the gentlemen’s club segment, is a robust economic force. In the U.S., the national gentlemen’s club market is valued at approximately $8 billion, driven by high margins and resilient demand. Broader figures for bars and nightclubs balloon to $39 billion in the U.S., while global estimates for immersive nightlife and adult leisure hit more than $99 billion in 2025. This growth, with a CAGR of around 5.4%, underscores the sector’s recovery from pandemic disruptions and its appeal for investors seeking diversified portfolios.

Gentlemen’s clubs alone contribute $4.2 billion to the U.S. economy, highlighting the niche, yet profitable, space Tradewinds and Peppermint Hippo are targeting. As consumer preferences shift toward premium venues that offer a unique blend of luxury, entertainment, and refined indulgence, companies like Tradewinds are well-positioned to capture market share through strategic consolidations.

Looking Ahead: Challenges and Opportunities

While Tradewinds’ ambitions are clear, the path forward involves navigating regulatory hurdles, market competition, and economic uncertainties. Yet, with Peppermint Hippo’s proven brand strength and Tradewinds’ acquisition expertise, the duo could redefine adult nightlife. Recent announcements, including media partnerships with BizTrendWatch, suggest increasing visibility and investor interest.

As Alan Chang and his team push toward their 100-club vision, Tradewinds Universal stands as a testament to adaptive business strategies in unconventional industries. For investors and enthusiasts alike, this partnership signals exciting developments in a sector ripe for innovation—and publicly traded markets that just gained only its second ever company in the industry—one hell bent on transparency.

To learn more about Tradewinds Universal, Inc. visit https://tradewindsuniversal.com

Watch Alan Chang Interview Here - https://youtu.be/7LtNFT0OTpw

Discover how Tradewinds will grow to 100+ locations - https://youtu.be/3vc61DNMgso

Follow Tradewinds on X at https://x.com/OfficialTRWD for company's latest updates

About Tradewinds Universal, Inc.

Tradewinds Universal, Inc. (OTCID: TRWD) is a fully reporting publicly traded holding company focused on acquiring and scaling businesses with long-term value and growth potential. From its beginnings in lifestyle and health to its expansion into adult hospitality with Peppermint Hippo, Tradewinds is building a diversified portfolio designed to withstand economic cycles while creating sustainable shareholder value.

About Stock Market Media Group

Stock Market Media Group is a news and media content development IR/PR firm offering a platform for corporate stories to unfold in the media with feature news articles, press releases, research reports, corporate videos, and radio-style CEO interviews. Your story, our words!

This article was written based on publicly available information. Stock Market Media Group may, from time to time, include our own opinions about the companies, their business, markets, and opportunities in our articles. Any opinions we may offer about any of the companies we write about are solely our own and are made in reliance upon our rights under the First Amendment to the U.S. Constitution and are provided solely for the general opinionated discussion of our readers. Our opinions should not be considered to be complete, precise, accurate, or current investment advice, or construed or interpreted as research. Any investment decisions you may make concerning any of the securities we write about are solely your responsibility based on your own due diligence. Our publications are provided only as an informational aid, and as a starting point for doing additional independent research. We encourage you to invest carefully and read the investor information available at the web site of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission at www.sec.gov, where you can also find Tradewinds’ filings and disclosures. We also recommend, as a general rule, that before investing in any securities, you consult with a professional financial planner or advisor, and you should conduct a complete and independent investigation before investing in any security after prudent consideration of all pertinent risks. We are not a registered broker, dealer, analyst, or advisor. We hold no investment licenses and may not sell, offer to sell, or offer to buy any security. Our publications about Tradewinds Universal are not a recommendation to buy or sell a security.

Should Stock Market Media Group and its management own shares in the profiled company, they may benefit from any increase in the share price of the profiled companies and hold the right to sell the shares bought at any given time including shortly after the release of the company’s profile. Section 17(b) of the 1933 Securities and Exchange Act requires publishers who distribute information about publicly traded securities for compensation, to disclose who paid them, the amount, and the type of payment. Under the Securities Act of 1933, Section 17(b), Stock Market Media Group discloses that it was remunerated fifteen-hundred dollars paid for by a third party via bank wire, to produce this content related to Tradewinds Universal.

Stock Market Media Group and its management do not own any shares in Tradewinds Universal and never accepts compensation in free-trading shares for its marketing services of the company being profiled, however third parties that have compensated Stock Market Media Group may hold free-trading shares of the company being profiled and could very well be selling, holding or buying shares of the company’s stock at the same time the content is being disseminated to potential investors; this should be viewed as a definite conflict of interest and as such, the reader should take this into consideration.

If Stock Market Media Group ever accepts compensation in the form of free trading shares of the company being profiled and decides to sell these shares into the public market at any time before, during, or after the release of the company’s profile, our disclaimer will be updated accordingly to reflect the current position of any free trading shares received as compensation for our services.

For more information: www.stockmarketmediagroup.com