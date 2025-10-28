United States Carpet Forecast Report 2025: A $32.97 Billion Market by 2033, Driven by Residential Renovations, Commercial Infrastructure Development, and Demand for Eco, Stain-Resistant Materials

Dublin, Oct. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "United States Carpet Market Report & Forecast 2025-2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The United States Carpet Market is anticipated to grow from US$ 21.33 billion in 2024 to US$ 32.97 billion by 2033, at a CAGR of 4.96% during the period 2025-2033.

The market is propelled by the growth in residential renovation projects, commercial infrastructure, and rising demand for eco-friendly and stain-resistant carpeting. Material innovations and design are also fueling the growth of the market in the U.S.. Market strengthened by regional demand in California, New York, and New Jersey: growth driven by real estate expansion, sustainability trends, and commercial renovation activities.







Carpet is still one of the most favored floor coverings in the United States, particularly in residential houses, hotels, offices, and schools. Its demand comes from its versatility, cost-effectiveness, and simplicity in installation. Customers tend to use carpet in bedrooms and living rooms because it feels warm and soft. The U.S. market also appreciates innovation, including stain-resistant, hypoallergenic, and environmentally friendly carpet. With increased demand for sustainable materials and home comfort, carpet remains a popular choice of flooring in U.S. homes, well backed by domestic producers as well as international players.



United States Carpet Market Growth Drivers

Increased Home Renovation and Remodeling Activities



The home renovation and interior remodeling trend of the United States contributes significantly towards increasing the demand for carpets. With more homeowners investing in enhancing aesthetics and comfort, especially post-pandemic, carpet flooring is a popular choice for bedrooms, living rooms, and staircases. Government tax incentives for home improvement and rising disposable income among middle-class households further contribute to this trend.

Additionally, the popularity of DIY-friendly carpet tiles and modular flooring adds to market accessibility, encouraging widespread residential adoption across urban and suburban areas. The Harvard University Joint Center for Housing Studies reported that home improvement and repair expenditures went up to $472 billion in 2022, fueled by the aging housing inventory and postponed repairs. Consequently, remodeling activity remains resilient, even in the face of volatile economic conditions.



Commercial Real Estate and Hospitality Sectors Growth



Commercial infrastructure growth - such as hotels, offices, and schools - is a key growth driver of the U.S. carpet market. Carpets are prized for their sound-dampening, comfort-providing, and aesthetic benefits in high-traffic commercial environments. New office construction and renovation of hospitality facilities remain demand drivers for hardwearing, fashionable carpets. In addition, environmentally conscious corporate spaces increasingly embrace carpets constructed from recycled or low-VOC materials.

This business recovery, particularly in city business districts, is driving makers to launch innovative carpet solutions for professional environments. In the CBRE's 2025 U.S. Hotel Investor Intentions Survey, 94% of the respondents indicated they would keep their hospitality investments at or above current levels this year - a significant increase from 85% in 2024. Investor interest is highest for upper-upscale and luxury hotels, specifically at high-occupancy urban and resort destinations.



Technological Advancements and Eco-Friendly Innovations



The American carpet market is transforming with the use of environment-friendly materials and intelligent manufacturing processes. Technologies like stain-resistant treatments, antimicrobial treatments, and recycled plastic or biodegradable content carpets are becoming increasingly popular among consumers. Certified brands with Green Label Plus or LEED-compatible products are winning over environmentally aware customers. In addition, digital design tools and modular carpet systems give consumers the option of personalization, increasing involvement.

These technological advancements fit into increasing trends of sustainability, making carpet stand out from other flooring solutions such as hardwood or tile. OBJECT CARPET launched NEOO in 2022, a mono-material carpet that is made completely of polyester, laying the groundwork for their sustainable carpet initiative. Capitalizing on the success, they are now pushing forward with DUO technology, with the goal to transition their whole product line to this revolutionary method of production by 2026. This method is permitting full design freedom by utilizing just two starting materials: polyamide and polyester.



Challenges in the United States Carpet Market

Increased Demand for Hard Surface Flooring Solutions



One of the biggest issues for the U.S. carpet business is the increasing consumer trend to hard surface flooring, including luxury vinyl tiles (LVT), hardwood, and laminate. These products are seen as fresher, cleaner, and more allergy-friendly. They also provide increased durability in moisture-rich locations such as kitchens and bathrooms. As lifestyle choice changes and minimalist home fashion trends prevail, carpets are challenged by these flooring segments, forcing producers to innovate or diversify into hybrid product lines to maintain market share.



Maintenance Issues and Reduced Lifespan



Carpets need frequent cleaning and upkeep to maintain appearance and sanitation, which may deter certain consumers. Problems such as staining, odor holding, and dusting can create perceptions among buyers that the carpet is less hygienic, particularly in homes with children or pets. Moreover, as opposed to certain hard floor surfaces, carpets generally have a lower lifecycle, which increases long-term cost factors. Such drawbacks can put a curb on repeat purchases and inhibit market growth, especially in the rental property arena where landlords consider longevity and low maintenance.



Market Segmentation

Product Type

Woven

Knotted

Needle Felt

Tufted

Material

Nylon

Polypropylene

Polyester

Acrylic

Wool & its blends

Others

End Use

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

Top 10 States

California

Texas

New York

Florida

Illinois

Pennsylvania

Ohio

Georgia

Washington

New Jersey

Rest of United States

