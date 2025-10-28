Red8 Achieves Recertification of SOC 2 Type II

BOSTON, Oct. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Red8, the industry expert in architecting modern infrastructure, today announced that it has successfully achieved completion of the Service Organization Control (SOC) 2 Type II audit for a fourth consecutive year.

Developed in accordance with the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants’ (AICPA), the SOC 2 Type II compliance standard is a rigorous auditing procedure that evaluates a company’s operational controls relevant to security. Certification validates that the organization is managing client data securely, and in such a way that it protects the organization as well as the privacy of its clients.

Achieving certification validates that an organization manages client data securely and responsibly, protecting both the business and its customers.

“Maintaining SOC 2 Type II certification year after year is just one way that Red8 demonstrates its complete commitment to data protection and security,” said Frank Wiacek, President and CEO of Red8. “We have an important responsibility to our clients who trust us to safeguard their information and deliver optimal solutions that meet the highest compliance standards.”

Red8’s audit was performed by CPA firm Linford & Company LLP and included examination of its policies and procedures regarding the security of its infrastructure, software, people, data, and other relevant areas of the business. Following completion of the examination, Linford & Company delivered a final report with the results demonstrating that Red8’s policies and procedures meet the SOC 2 Type II certification criteria.