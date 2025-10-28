New Muck Rack Report Finds One in Three Journalists Now Publish Independently

Miami, Oct. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Muck Rack , the leading public relations software powered by intuitive technology, has released its first State of Creator Journalism Report, a focused analysis from its annual State of Journalism survey.

The new report finds that one in three journalists now self-publish independently, often outside of traditional newsrooms. The findings highlight how creative freedom and professional autonomy, rather than financial gain, are driving this shift.

The report, based on data from more than 500 self-identified creator journalists, shows that half have been self-publishing for over five years, making independent journalism a lasting and influential part of the media landscape.

Key Findings from the State of Creator Journalism Report

On average, creators use 2.5 formats. Most post on personal websites or blogs (53%) and email newsletters (41%).





Social-first reporting is the norm. Creator journalists are more than 60% likelier than traditional journalists to consider social media essential to their reporting.





82% of creators say at least some of their stories begin with PR pitches, yet 72% report most pitches are irrelevant.





Creators are receptive to quality outreach. 32% see PR professionals as essential partners, and 29% regularly respond to pitches, higher rates than their newsroom peers.





Similar to Muck Rack’s State of Journalism report findings, creator journalists prefer pitches that are fewer than 200 words. However, they have a higher tolerance for follow-ups, with 82% reporting it should come within the first week.

“Journalism has transformed in ways few could have predicted, and the rise of creator journalists is one of the most profound changes yet,” said Greg Galant, cofounder and CEO of Muck Rack. “These journalists are building loyal audiences and breaking important stories from places traditional media never reached — whether that’s a Substack, a podcast studio, or a TikTok feed. Their influence is growing fast, and the smartest PR professionals are already rethinking how they connect with and support this new generation of independent storytellers.”

Download the full report here.

Methodology

The self-administered online survey collected 1,890 responses, and after data cleaning, 1,515 qualified journalists remained. Of those, 522 self-identified as creator journalists. The survey was conducted from April 4–30, 2025, with help from partners including the Foreign Press Association and the Society of Professional Journalists. The estimated margin of error is ±4.3%.

About Muck Rack

Muck Rack is the leading provider of award-winning PR software powered by intuitive technology and the most accurate, comprehensive data provided by journalists themselves. The platform combines global monitoring and reporting with its world class media data for seamless team collaboration, pitching and measurement. Purpose-built for communications and public relations, Muck Rack helps nearly 6,000 companies worldwide analyze and report on the impact of their media relations. Thousands of journalists use Muck Rack’s free tools to showcase their portfolios, analyze news about any topic and measure the impact of their stories. Learn more at muckrack.com.