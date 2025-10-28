New Study Finds Online Tinnitus Course “Still Tinnitus” Effective

Amsterdam, The Netherlands, Oct. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- New findings from a recent study involving 122 tinnitus patients indicate that the internet-based self-help program “Still Tinnitus” delivers clinically relevant tinnitus relief. The program is now available in the U.S., where tinnitus –a condition also called “ringing in the ears” – affects more than 50 million people.

Lead Researcher Dr. Annemarie van der Wal and Still Tinnitus developer Roel van Gorkum

A study published in Journal of Clinical Medicine (2025) assessed changes in tinnitus severity following participation in version 1 of the Still Tinnitus online self-paced tinnitus relief course. The research included 122 participants who fully completed the five-module intervention between March 2023 and July 2024, with outcomes assessed via the official Tinnitus Functional Index (TFI).

Key results included:

Overall, 74.6% of participants achieved a clinically meaningful decrease in tinnitus-related distress.

Participants reported an average TFI reduction of 27.2 points, indicating a notable decline in perceived tinnitus burden.

Among those with acute tinnitus (≤3 months’ duration), 90.9% demonstrated measurable improvement, with average reduction of around 37.6 points within six months.

The Still Tinnitus program integrates four tinnitus treatment methods: Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT), Tinnitus Retraining Therapy (TRT), Acceptance and Commitment Therapy (ACT), and Mindfulness-Based Stress Reduction.

“The Still Tinnitus course seems well suited for patients with acute tinnitus who wish to gain rapid access to evidence-based information and strategies,” said Dr. Annemarie van der Wal, lead researcher.

Roel van Gorkum, developer of the program, commented: “I am very pleased with the positive findings. With this study, we have clear indications that the course is a valuable alternative to traditional therapy formats, which often have long waiting times.”

About Still Tinnitus Still Tinnitus was founded by Roel van Gorkum, who developed the program after experiencing tinnitus himself and finding few accessible care options. The online self-help course consists of 5 steps that integrate CBT, TRT, ACT, and mindfulness principles to support individuals in managing tinnitus. The updated version 2 of the course includes video lessons, a workbook, and an accompanying app. The program is fully online, allowing participants to progress at their own pace without the need for group therapy, waiting times, or travel.