Cult-Favorite Mediterranean Lifestyle Brand Launches High-Phenolic Extra Virgin Olive Oil Shot

Kosterina, the Mediterranean lifestyle brand known for its award-winning, premium, high-antioxidant extra virgin olive oils, today announces the launch of the Extra Virgin Olive Oil Shot, a bold and convenient new wellness ritual designed for the modern health-conscious consumer.

This expansion into health is an exciting and natural next step for Kosterina, which has firmly established itself as a leading brand for wellness in the food space.

Each Olive Oil Shot is packed with over 1,000 mg/kg of powerful polyphenols, natural antioxidants that support gut, metabolic, heart, skin, and immune health. With a bold, peppery taste, the shot delivers a clean kick in the back of the throat, a natural sign that the polyphenols are hard at work.

Founded by olive oil sommelier and Greek lifestyle expert Katerina (Katina) Mountanos, Kosterina has built a cult following for its hero product, the Original Extra Virgin Olive Oil, and has expanded into a portfolio of premium Mediterranean food and beauty products. All Kosterina offerings are made with a devotion to clean ingredients, health benefits, and bold flavor.

“Olive oil has been celebrated for centuries as the cornerstone of the Mediterranean diet, one of the world’s healthiest lifestyles,” said Mountanos. “With our new Olive Oil Shot, we have made it easier than ever to bring those benefits into your daily routine in a simple sip that supports long-term health and longevity. It is olive oil in its purest, most powerful form, made simple in a daily shot.”

The Extra Virgin Olive Oil Shot ($49 for a pack of 15) is available starting October 28, 2025, exclusively at Kosterina.com, with select retail expansion to follow.

