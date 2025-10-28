Tealium releases new AI features to accelerate real-time customer engagement

San Diego, Oct. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tealium today announced a new collection of AI-powered capabilities to help organizations better engage and understand their customers. The new features include: the Behavioral Insights Agent, Attribute Search, AI Documentation, and Global AI Settings. Enhancements to Tealium’s Model Context Protocol (MCP) capability also allows for more dynamic agentic workflows.

“AI is moving fast, and with it comes data fragmentation challenges,” said Jeff Lunsford, CEO of Tealium. “Tealium delivers a trusted, governed real-time data stream so AI decisions are consistent, contextual, and compliant. With a unified foundation of shared governance and business logic, AI systems across every channel can act on behavioral insights as they happen.”

Tealium’s new Behavioral Insights Agent transforms raw event data into actionable behavioral intelligence through customizable AI classification – enabling instant personalization, smarter segmentation, and in-session engagement at scale.

The Behavioral Insights Agent is powered by Tealium’s real-time event stream, enabling instant insights to flow back into the data layer. The Behavioral Insights Agent also enables teams to deliver AI-powered classification without building or managing complex infrastructure, all while maintaining data privacy and integrity.

With Tealium processing billions of events per day, this reinforces true real-time intelligence, giving users faster, more precise control beyond traditional machine learning models. Other new AI-powered platform features and enhancements include:

Attribute Search: AI Assistant includes a new “talk to your data” conversational interface, in addition to enabling users to find server-side attributes via natural language; delivering precise, contextual results and faster time-to-value.

AI Documentation: Auto-generates clear, contextual notes for configurations; boosting clarity, speeding onboarding, and building the foundation for future AI guidance.

Auto-generates clear, contextual notes for configurations; boosting clarity, speeding onboarding, and building the foundation for future AI guidance. Global AI Settings: A new governance section that gives organizations account-level and profile-level control over which AI features are available and enabled, with a default-off, opt-in posture for conservative institutions to be able to ramp up their usage as their organizations become more comfortable with AI systems and associated compliance concerns.

Global AI Settings: A new governance section that gives organizations account-level and profile-level control over which AI features are available and enabled, with a default-off, opt-in posture for conservative institutions to be able to ramp up their usage as their organizations become more comfortable with AI systems and associated compliance concerns. MCP Updates: Expanded support powers richer agentic workflows, including a fully managed MCP server that removes infrastructure setup. Updates also strengthen chat, recommendations, and decisioning with live attributes, badges, and audiences. In Q2 2025, Tealium became one of the first in the CDP category to offer the MCP integration capability.

The debut of these features marks another step in Tealium’s ongoing mission to be the governed data foundation that AI systems trust. Tealium users can look forward to continued enhancements to its AI framework and most-trusted data infrastructure.

