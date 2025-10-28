IoT in Retail Market Set to Surge to USD 369.73 Billion by 2032 | SNS Insider

Austin, Oct. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global IoT in Retail Market was valued at USD 61.54 billion in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 369.73 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 25.22% from 2025-2032.

The growing use of connected devices for inventory management, real-time analytics, and customized consumer experiences is fueling the Internet of Things' expansion in the retail sector. Operational efficiency is improved by the growing demand for RFID technology, automated checkout systems, and smart shelving.





U.S. IoT in Retail Market was valued at USD 15.15 billion in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 89.37 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 24.83% during 2025-2032.

Increased use of smart devices for inventory tracking, customized shopping, automated checkouts, and advanced analytics, as well as growing e-commerce demand and digital payment integration that boosts operational efficiency and customer engagement, are all contributing factors to the growth of the U.S. IoT in retail.

IoT in Retail Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2024 USD 61.54 Billion Market Size by 2032 USD 369.73 Billion CAGR CAGR of 25.22% From 2025 to 2032 Base Year 2024 Forecast Period 2025-2032 Historical Data 2021-2023 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segments • By Component (Hardware, Platform, Services)

• By Technology (Bluetooth Low Energy, Near Field Communication, Zigbee, Others)

• By Deployment (On-Premises, Cloud)

• By Application (Operations Management, Customer Management, Asset Management, Advertising and Marketing, Others) Customization Scope Available upon request Pricing Available upon request

Segmentation Analysis:

By Deployment, Cloud Segment Led with a 42% Share in 2024; On-Premises is the Fastest-growing Segment at a CAGR of 26.56%

Cloud segment dominated the IoT in Retail Market in 2024 with the highest revenue share due to its scalability, cost efficiency, and ease of deployment. On-Premises segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR from 2025–2032 as retailers seek greater data security, regulatory compliance, and control over infrastructure.

By Application, Operations Management Segment Dominated with Around 33% Market Share in 2024; Customer Management Segment is Growing at a CAGR of 27.58%

Operations Management segment dominated the IoT in Retail Market in 2024 with the highest revenue share as retailers prioritize process automation, workforce efficiency, and resource optimization. Customer Management segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR from 2025–2032 driven by increasing demand for personalized shopping experiences, targeted promotions, and loyalty programs.

By Connectivity, Near Field Communication Segment Dominated with a 35% Market Share in 2024; Bluetooth Low Energy Segment to Grow at a CAGR of 27.18%

Near Field Communication segment dominated the IoT in Retail Market in 2024 with the highest revenue share due to its role in enabling contactless payments and secure transactions. Bluetooth Low Energy segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR from 2025–2032 as retailers increasingly deploy it for in-store navigation, proximity marketing, and personalized promotions.

By Component, Hardware Segment Led the Market with a Share of 47% in 2024; Platform Segment is Expected to Grow at a CAGR of 27.88%

Hardware segment dominated the IoT in Retail Market in 2024 with the highest revenue share due to the essential role of sensors, RFID tags, beacons, and devices in enabling IoT ecosystems. Platform segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR from 2025–2032 as retailers increasingly adopt IoT platforms for centralized data integration, predictive analytics, and scalable connectivity management.

Regional Insights:

North America dominated the IoT in Retail Market holding a share of around 34% in 2024 with the highest revenue share due to strong technological infrastructure, early adoption of digital solutions, and widespread presence of major retail chains.

Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 27.41% during 2025–2032 driven by rapid urbanization, expanding retail ecosystems, and increasing smartphone and internet penetration.

Recent Developments:

In 2025, Cisco launched the “Collaboratory” in Manhattan, a pop-up retail space using IoT integration with Wi-Fi 7, Meraki smart cameras, PoE-powered POS, and AR displays to deliver immersive, interactive shopping experiences.

