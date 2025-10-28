Sevaro Health Named to the 2025 CB Insights’ List of the 50 Most Promising Digital Health Startups 





NEW YORK, Oct. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CB Insights named Sevaro Health to its seventh annual Digital Health 50, showcasing the 50 most promising private digital health companies in the world.

“The 2025 Digital Health 50 winners are high-momentum companies poised to define the next era of healthcare,” said Ellen Knapp, Principal Analyst at CB Insights. “This year’s cohort is advancing the shift from reactive to proactive care, developing AI solutions tailored to healthcare's unique regulatory environment, and addressing critical sector-wide challenges from care access to provider burnout and workforce shortages.”

Powered by Synapse AI, Sevaro has built a system that integrates virtual neurologists directly with hospital teams to streamline workflows, reduce documentation fatigue, and deliver real-time insights that improve patient outcomes. Sevaro's industry-leading 45-second response times ensures stroke patients receive expert care when every second counts.

“Being named to the CB Insights Digital Health 50 is a tremendous honor and a testament to the relentless work our team has put in over the past 6 years" said Rajiv Narula, M.D., CEO and Founder of Sevaro. "At Sevaro, we’ve been redefining teleneurology by fusing cutting-edge technology with seamless clinical collaboration. As a physician-led organization, we’re proud to combine clinical expertise with innovation to help hospitals elevate neurological care, optimize operations, and ultimately save lives.”

The CB Insights list primarily includes early and mid-stage startups driving innovation across digital health including: Nabla, Ambience, Hippocratic AI, Neko and RadAI. The organization picked winning companies based on CB Insights datasets, including deal activity, industry partnerships, team strength, investor strength, employee headcount, and proprietary Commercial Maturity and Mosaic scores, where Sevaro is in the top 1%. CB Insights also dug into Analyst Briefings submitted directly by startups.





Quick facts on the 2025 Digital Health 50:

The 50 winners span categories such as care delivery, revenue cycle management, drug discovery & development, and diagnostics.

This year's cohort is deploying AI across a wide variety of use cases, with notable adoption of agentic AI, voice AI, and automated provider workflows.

Collectively raised $2B in equity funding in 2025 YTD (as of 10/14/2025).

52% are early-stage companies (seed/angel or Series A funding).

Established 140+ business relationships since 2024 with industry leaders including Cleveland Clinic, IBM, and Novartis.





About CB Insights

CB Insights is the leader in predictive intelligence on private companies. It delivers instant insights that help you source and analyze private companies, focus on the right markets, and stay ahead of competitors. Our AI agents are powerful because they translate signals into the exact outputs your teams need to move first — defensible, sourced, and board-ready. To learn more, please visit www.cbinsights.com.

About Sevaro

Sevaro Health is a physician-led virtual neurology company delivering comprehensive care across the neurological journey. Through its Synapse AI platform, Sevaro partners with hospitals nationwide to expand access to neuroscience services, improve outcomes, and support long-term financial sustainability.

Rooted in the Sanskrit word Seva, meaning selfless service, Sevaro is committed to being the best place for neurologists to work and the most reliable partner for hospitals building the future of specialty care. To learn more, please visit www.sevaro.com.

