Acuity Insights to Showcase Innovative Solutions from Admissions to Practice at Learn Serve Lead 2025

TORONTO, Oct. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Acuity Insights, the leading provider of admissions assessment, program management, and analytics solutions for higher education, will be attending and sponsoring Learn Serve Lead (LSL) 2025, the Association of American Medical Colleges’ (AAMC) annual conference taking place in San Antonio, Texas from November 1–5.

This premier event brings together more than 4,600 leaders and decision-makers from medical schools, teaching hospitals, and health systems to explore innovative solutions and tackle academic medicine’s biggest challenges. As a returning exhibitor, Acuity will be showcasing its full suite of solutions designed to support institutions in selecting, developing, and graduating future healthcare leaders.

Acuity’s New and Innovative Product Suite

Attendees will have the opportunity to connect with the Acuity team and explore its full product suite, including its market-leading solutions, like the Casper Situational Judgment Test, One45 for program management and Analytics for program data and insights. Attendees will also get a first look at new and innovative tools, including:

Video Interviews: A new asynchronous and live interview tool built to help higher education admissions teams gain qualitative insight into applicants without the scheduling burden. Programs can select from research-backed or custom questions and rubrics, set timing and delivery preferences, and add Acuity-rater support to reduce internal workload. The custom interview experience allows programs to scale their interviews, while optimizing workload.



A new asynchronous and live interview tool built to help higher education admissions teams gain qualitative insight into applicants without the scheduling burden. Programs can select from research-backed or custom questions and rubrics, set timing and delivery preferences, and add Acuity-rater support to reduce internal workload. The custom interview experience allows programs to scale their interviews, while optimizing workload. In-Program Professional Skills Development: This modular, open-response assessment and development solution is designed to measure and support growth in the skills that define excellent physicians and professionals. By administering it at least twice a year, medical education programs can track each learner’s baseline and progress across key professional competencies such as communication, critical thinking, and collaboration. Scores are delivered across dimensions aligned with the AAMC, ACGME, and AACOM’s Foundational Competencies for Undergraduate Medical Education, helping programs graduate more residency-ready physicians.

Attendees will also learn about how Acuity will power its core products and analytics into one intelligent platform, powered by agentic AI. With natural language search and integrated dashboards, programs can turn hours of manual data compilation into instant insights—supporting accreditation, learner success, and continuous curriculum improvement.

“Learn Serve Lead is a key gathering for the medical education community, and we’re thrilled to be back as a sponsor and exhibitor,” said Matt Holland, CEO of Acuity Insights. “Our mission has always been to support institutions in making evidence-based decisions that drive learner and program success. This year, we’re coming to Learn Serve Lead with new solutions inspired by the challenges our partners have shared with us. We’re proud to be market leaders in offering solutions that span the learner journey, from admissions to graduation. We are now taking it further to become an intelligence partner for medical schools, enabling AI-powered workflows and insights like never before.”

Join Acuity Insights at their Learn Serve Lead Booth (#212) to experience the new solutions in action and engage in deeper conversations with experts.

About Acuity Insights

Acuity Insights is the leading provider of admissions assessment, program management, and analytics solutions for higher education. The company’s solutions help higher education institutions deliver on their mission holistically, considering the whole student, widening pathways into higher education, and ensuring both student and program success. Recognized as one of Canada’s Top Growing Companies by the Globe & Mail for the past six consecutive years, its Casper situational judgment test (SJT), taken by more than 1 million applicants since its inception, is the most widely used open-response SJT in higher education and is backed by almost 20 years of efficacy research. For more information, visit acuityinsights.com .

Media Contact:

Brianna Bell, Senior Content & Communications Manager

bbell@acuityinsights.com