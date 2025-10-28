The AREA Welcomes UM Labs as a Member

BOSTON, MA, Oct. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Augmented Reality for Enterprise Alliance (AREA) today announced that UM Labs has joined the consortium. UM Labs is a UK-based R&D company specializing in securing Real-Time network applications. The company’s Unicus® platform protects various applications, including AR services. Unicus provides Core and Edge security protecting AR devices and services running in public or private clouds. The security services include attack detection and protection, user and device identification and authentication, and encryption services for data-in-transit.

Peter Cox, founder and CEO of UM Labs, commented, “Joining the AREA gives the company access to a broad spectrum of knowledge and expertise in all aspects of Virtual Reality. We plan to use this expertise to increase our understanding of the real-world challenges faced by both developers and end-users of AR and to ensure that our technology meets evolving security challenges, enabling the use of AR for all sectors, including those with elevated security requirements.”

“We’re excited to have UM Labs as a member of the AREA,” said Mark Sage, Executive Director of the AREA. “Their experience in the cybersecurity platform for real-time communications will be valuable to our members as we work to further the adoption of AR in enterprise settings.”

About UM Labs

UM Labs was founded to research the cybersecurity challenges of running real-time communication applications on IP networks. Building on many years of experience with general-purpose firewalls, email security, and web security, the company developed a security platform designed specifically for real-time communications. For AR, Unicus is deployed using a Core/Edge topology. Unicus Edge protects the end-user device and, working with Unicus Core, ensures end-to-end privacy, security, and integrity of transmitted data.

The Unicus platform is widely deployed in defense, government, communications service providers, and other networks, securing services ranging from connections to the global phone network to surveillance video and AR services. Visit https://www.um-labs.com/ for more information.

About the AR for Enterprise Alliance (AREA)

The AR for Enterprise Alliance (AREA) is the only global membership-funded alliance helping to accelerate the adoption of enterprise AR by supporting the growth of a comprehensive ecosystem. The AREA accelerates AR adoption by creating a comprehensive ecosystem for enterprises, providers, and research institutions. AREA is a program of Object Management Group® (OMG®). For more information, visit the AREA website .

