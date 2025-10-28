Optery Named Winner of the 2025 Top InfoSec Innovator Award for Most Innovative Anti-Phishing

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Optery, the leader in enterprise personal data removal, today announced it has been named the winner of the Most Innovative Anti-Phishing award from Cyber Defense Magazine (CDM), the industry’s leading electronic information security magazine.

Optery is unique among personal data removal solutions, combining sophisticated patented search technology with automated opt-out software to discover and remove dozens more exposed data broker profiles per person than other services. This dual approach dramatically reduces the online attack surface that fuels phishing and other social engineering attacks.





The Top InfoSec Innovator Awards 2025 spotlight the cybersecurity companies driving industry innovation and shaping the future of cyber defense. Now in its 13th year, the Cyber Defense Awards, presented during CyberDefenseCon 2025, honor companies delivering exceptional solutions in cybersecurity. The event brings together Top Global CISOs, who gather by invitation only, to connect with leading cybersecurity innovators.

“Phishing continues to be the most pervasive threat vector in cybersecurity, and exposed personal data is a primary enabler,” said Chen Atlas, CTO and Founder of Optery. “Optery’s innovation lies in combining the industry’s most sophisticated personal data removal automation and AI, with expertly trained human privacy agents, creating a solution that finds and removes more personal information than ever before. This gives security organizations an additional lever to neutralize phishing risks at their source. We’re honored to be recognized by Cyber Defense Magazine for helping companies stem the tide of phishing attacks and reduce their overall exposure in a measurable, lasting way.”

“Phishing defense has traditionally been reactive, focused on detecting or responding to attacks after they begin,” said Paul Mander, GM of Optery for Business. “Optery changes that by playing offense. We simulate attacker reconnaissance, find the exposed employee and executive data they would exploit, and remove it before it can be weaponized. This proactive approach shuts down phishing campaigns before they ever start. The result is far fewer attacks to defend against, reduced breach risk, improved security culture, and a lighter load on security teams. We’re grateful for this recognition from Cyber Defense Magazine.”

“Optery embodies three major features we judges look for with the potential to become winners: understanding tomorrow’s threats, today, providing a cost-effective solution and innovating in unexpected ways that can help mitigate cyber risk and get one step ahead of the next breach,” said Gary S. Miliefsky, Publisher of Cyber Defense Magazine.

Optery is excited to be among the distinguished group of winners. The full list of the Top InfoSec Innovators for 2025 is found here: https://cyberdefenseawards.com/top-infosec-innovators-for-2025/

About Optery

Optery is the first company to offer a free report with dozens of screenshots showing where your personal information is being posted by hundreds of data brokers online, and the first to offer IT teams a completely self-service platform for finding and removing employee personal information from the web. Optery subscription plans automatically remove customers from these sites, clearing your home address, phone number, email, and other personal information from the Internet at scale. The service provides users with a proactive defense against escalating PII-based threats such as phishing and other social engineering attacks, credential compromise, identity fraud, doxing, and harassment. Optery has completed its AICPA SOC 2, Type II security attestation, and distinguishes itself with unparalleled search technology, data removal automation, visual evidence-based before-and-after reporting, data broker coverage, and API integration options. Optery was awarded "Editors' Choice" by PCMag.com as the most outstanding product in the personal data removal category in 2022, 2023, 2024, and 2025, received Fast Company’s Next Big Things in Tech award for security and privacy in 2023, was named winner in the Employee Privacy Protection, Attack Surface Management, and Digital Footprint Management categories of the 2024 and 2025 Cybersecurity Excellence Awards, received the Top InfoSec Innovator Award for Attack Surface Management by Cyber Defense Magazine in 2024, won the Best Service for Attack Surface Management award from Cyber Defense Magazine in 2025, won the 2025 Fortress Cybersecurity Award for Privacy Enhancing Technologies, and was named a winner in SiliconANGLE’s 2025 TechForward Awards in the Digital Risk Protection category. Hundreds of thousands of people and over 1,000 businesses use Optery to prevent attacks and keep their personal information off the Internet.

About Cyber Defense Awards

This is Cyber Defense Magazine’s 13th year of honoring cybersecurity innovators, in this case the Top Global CISOs for 2025, on our Cyber Defense Awards platform. In this competition, judges for these and other prestigious awards includes cybersecurity industry veterans, trailblazers and market makers Ron Gula of Gula Tech Adventures, Gary Miliefsky of CDMG, Dr. Lindsey Polley de Lopez of VentureScope, Katie Gray of In-Q-Tel, Robert R. Ackerman Jr. of DataTribe, Dino Boukouris of AltitudeCyber and with much appreciation to emeritus judges Robert Herjavec of Cyderes, Dr. Peter Stephenson of CDMG and David DeWalt of NightDragon. Top InfoSec Innovators for 2025 is found here: https://cyberdefenseawards.com/top-infosec-innovators-for-2025/ and download The Black Unicorn Report for 2025: https://cyberdefenseawards.com/the-black-unicorn-report-for-2025/ and Top Global CISOs Winners for 2025, here:https://cyberdefenseawards.com/top-global-cisos-winners-for-2025/.

About Cyber Defense Magazine

Cyber Defense Magazine was founded in 2012 by Gary S. Miliefsky, globally recognized cyber security thought leader, inventor and entrepreneur and continues to be the premier source of IT Security information. We are managed and published by and for ethical, honest, passionate information security professionals. Our mission is to share cutting-edge knowledge, real-world stories and awards on the best ideas, products and services in the information technology industry. We deliver electronic magazines every month online for free, and limited special editions exclusively for the RSA, BlackHat and Cyber Defense Conferences. Learn more about us at http://www.cyberdefensemagazine.com. Cyber Defense Magazine is a proud member of the Cyber Defense Media Group.

For Media Inquiries:

Contact: Sara Trammell, Director of Marketing

Email: sara@optery.com

Website: www.optery.com

CDM Media Inquiries:

Contact: Irene Noser, Marketing Executive

Email: marketing@cyberdefensemagazine.com

Toll Free (USA): 1-833-844-9468

International: 1-646-586-9545

Website: www.cyberdefensemagazine.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e5cce9ee-cc54-4f1f-86b0-714fdf01f810