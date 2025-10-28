Professional Diversity Network, Inc. Announces Strategic Collaboration with European Regulated Digital Finance Firm to Explore Joint Development of Global RWA Exchange

CHICAGO, Oct. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Professional Diversity Network, Inc. (Nasdaq: IPDN) (“IPDN” or the “Company”), a technology holding company focused on the application of AI technologies and AI-powered solutions, today announced a strategic collaboration with QBSG Limited (previously Koala Crypto Limited), a Malta-based fintech company registered under the laws of Malta. The two companies intend to explore the joint development of a global Real World Asset Exchange (the “RWA Exchange”). The proposed platform is expected to focus on the potential digitalization, valuation, issuance, and trading of real-world assets (“RWA”), offering global investors a conceptual framework of a secure, transparent, and value-backed digital asset trading environment.



QBSG Limited holds a Class 4 Virtual Financial Assets (“VFA”) License issued by the Malta Financial Services Authority (“MFSA”), as publicly disclosed on the MFSA register, the highest level of authorization currently available under Malta’s digital asset regulatory framework. This license permits QBSG to operate as a regulated digital asset service provider, offering custody, exchange operation, agency and transfer services, and client order execution and forwarding. With this license, QBSG is recognized as a trusted, fully regulated service provider within the global digital finance market.



Through this strategic collaboration, IPDN and QBSG intend to leverage QBSG’s regulatory credentials and international compliance experience to jointly assess and design a professional-grade, globally oriented RWA trading ecosystem.

The contemplated RWA Exchange is expected to emphasize the following potential features:

Third-party valuation: Every potential RWA product listed, including real estate, fine art, antiques, and intellectual property rights, is expected to be subject to independent, authoritative valuation by third-party appraisal firms.





Transparent pricing and issuance: All future digital asset pricing and issuance would be based on independent appraisal results, to help ensure that listed assets are backed by verifiable value.





Multi-currency trading and fiat gateways: The parties plan to explore multi-currency trading and provide compliant on/off-ramp mechanisms to promote secure and transparent fiat-to-crypto transactions.

As previously disclosed in the Company’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, IPDN acquired 9% of QBSG’s outstanding equity in September 2022 and 6% right of profit participation in December 2024. The two companies have since maintained close collaboration in the RWA sector.

Mr. Wu, CEO of Professional Diversity Network, stated: “Our strategic collaboration with QBSG represents a milestone in the evolution of compliant digital finance. IPDN previously acquired approximately 15% of QBSG’s financial interest and worked closely in the RWA sector. Through this collaboration, IPDN and QBSG intend to integrate third-party valuation mechanisms so that each potential digitalized asset could have a clear pricing foundation and verifiable intrinsic value. This approach directly addresses inflated valuations, one of the industry’s biggest issues, and contribute to a new paradigm for how digital assets are valued and traded.”

He added: “Looking ahead, IPDN plans to continue exploring opportunities to expand RWA trading into real estate, fine art, copyrights, and high-value collectibles, potentially in collaboration with global auction houses. Our goal is to make real-world asset digitalization accessible to more investors and promote a more equitable, value-driven digital asset market.”

A spokesperson for QBSG commented: “We are delighted to partner with IPDN on this transformative initiative. This collaboration reflects the mutual intention to align fintech innovation and regulatory compliance, setting a new global standard for RWA trading. With independent valuation and transparent pricing, RWA Exchange will be a trusted platform for investors worldwide.”



The RWA Exchange is currently under development and is expected to launch its initial phase following further technical and regulatory review. Meanwhile, QBSG is in the process of adapting its MFSA VFA Class 4 license to comply with the EU’s new Markets in Crypto-Assets Regulation (MiCA), which it aims to complete by year-end, although this timeline is subject to the regulatory process and cannot be guaranteed.

About Professional Diversity Network Inc.

Professional Diversity Network, Inc. (Nasdaq: IPDN) is a U.S.-listed company whose businesses span career development platforms, education technology, and artificial intelligence research. The Company is committed to enhancing shareholder value through diversification and technological innovation. The Company’s continued collaborations in the digital finance and Web3.0 sectors reflect its strategic evolution and commitment to innovation.

For more information about Professional Diversity Network, Inc, please visit www.ipdn.com.

Forward-Looking Statement

This press release contains information about IPDN's view of its future expectations, plans, and prospects that constitute forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made under the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. All statements other than statements of historical facts in this announcement are forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to: statements about the goals, intentions, and expectations of the collaboration with QBSG; the potential development, features, and success of the RWA Exchange; the ability to obtain necessary regulatory approvals and adapt to new regulations like MiCA on the anticipated timeline or at all; the potential for digitalization and trading of various real-world assets; market acceptance of such a platform; any projections of earnings, revenue, or other financial items; any statements regarding the adequacy, availability, and sources of capital, any statements of the plans, strategies, and objectives of management for future operations; any statements regarding the future benefits of the investment described in this release, including the development of new revenue streams or the availability of distributions on any securities; any statements relating to the future reinstatement of the license described in this release by the applicable regulatory authorities; any statements concerning proposed new products, services, or developments; any statements regarding future economic conditions or performance; any statements of belief; and any statements of assumptions underlying any of the foregoing. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about IPDN’s beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, whether known or unknown, and are based on current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy, and financial needs. Investors can identify these forward-looking statements by words or phrases such as “may,” “will,” “will make,” “will be,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “aim,” “estimate,” “intend,” “plan,” “believe,” “potential,” “continue,” “endeavor to,” “is/are likely to,” or other similar expressions. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, risks related to the highly speculative and evolving nature of digital assets and the RWA market; technological challenges in developing the platform; competition from other platforms; the regulatory environment in Malta, the European Union, and other jurisdictions, which is subject to change; the dependency on third-party valuation firms; and the volatility and risks inherent in the crypto-asset markets. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in our annual report and other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”). All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and IPDN undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as may be required under applicable law.

Press Release Contact for IPDN:

Professional Diversity Network, Inc.

Tel: (312) 614-0950

Email: investors@ipdn.com