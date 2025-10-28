HOAM Ventures and TownSq Unveil New Global Headquarters in DFW

Dallas, Texas, Oct. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HOAM Ventures, an investment firm specializing in PropTech and real estate technology, and its subsidiary TownSq , a leading technology platform providing comprehensive solutions for homeowner association (HOA) communities, have unveiled a new 160,000 square-foot global headquarters in Richardson, Texas. The facility underscores the companies’ commitment to delivering cutting-edge technology, operational excellence, and world-class customer service in the HOA and real estate technology industries.

This milestone also marks a significant achievement as HOAM Ventures’ suite of proprietary technologies now supports over 70,000 managed communities worldwide, with plans for rapid growth. The firm has launched its “March to 100k” initiative, with current, in-flight, customer implementations expanding its client base to over 100,000 managed communities within the next 8 months.

“Our new global headquarters is a milestone in the exponential growth we’ve experienced and a symbol of the significant investment we are making in our customers, our products, and our industry,” said Andrew Brock, president and CEO of HOAM Ventures. “We believe technology enables smarter, more efficient, and more connected communities. Here in Richardson, we’ve created a world-class space dedicated to advancing and building the future of HOA management.”

With over 500 employees, HOAM Ventures has developed and deployed a robust portfolio of technologies, redefining the way HOAs, property management teams, and developers operate. At the heart of this innovation is TownSq, the industry’s first integrated technology platform for HOA management.

Available on web and mobile, TownSq’s modern API platform connects residents, boards, and managers through integrated tools and processes that simplify management. Its AI-driven architecture, predictive technologies, industry-first community and management company insights, and profitability tools transform operations and dramatically increase customer service levels.

Nestled near the heart of Richardson, the new headquarters unites HOAM Ventures’ and TownSq’s technology and service platforms, customer service operations, and implementation teams under one roof. This year alone, the company has executed over 800 product implementations, ensuring quick onboarding and success for both new and existing clients. As customer service is a cornerstone of HOAM Ventures and TownSq, the new headquarters features The Hub, a centralized service and implementation center supporting communities around the world. Additional amenities such as an in-office café and fitness center further support HOAM Ventures and TownSq’s mission of building a dynamic, people-first culture.

To learn more about HOAM Ventures and TownSq, visit www.hoamventures.com and www.townsq.io.

About HOAM Ventures

HOAM Ventures is an investment firm specializing in PropTech and real estate technology. The company backs, acquires, mentors, and partners with revolutionary companies, thought leaders, and innovative products. Headquartered in Texas, HOAM Ventures is focused on driving measurable growth, innovation, and building world class companies throughout all segments of the property technology sector. For more information please visit www.hoamventures.com.

About TownSq

TownSq is a leading digital platform that transforms the community living experience by connecting neighbors, HOA boards, management teams, and vendors. With a mission to streamline operations and enhance communication, TownSq, and its AI-driven architecture, offers the most comprehensive suite of community management tools in the industry, designed to improve property values and the quality of life for millions of residents nationwide. For more information, visit www.townsq.io