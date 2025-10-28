Aspo Plc Press Release October 28, 2025 at 3.00 p.m.



Aspo to publish Interim Report for January-September 2025 on Monday, November 3, 2025



Aspo Plc will publish its Interim Report for January-September 2025 on Monday, November 3, 2025, at approximately 9.00 a.m. EET.

News conference for analysts, investors and media will be held at Sanomatalo, Flik Studio Eliel, Töölönlahdenkatu 2, Helsinki on November 3, 2025, at 12.00 p.m. The event is also open to private investors, and participants are requested to register beforehand by emailing viestinta@aspo.com. The interim report will be presented by CEO Rolf Jansson and CFO Erkka Repo.

The event will be held in English, and it can also be followed as a live webcast at https://aspo.events.inderes.com/q3-2025.

Questions can be asked through conference call connection and webcast form. In order to receive the phone numbers and a identifier for the conference call, participants are requested to register using this link: https://events.inderes.com/aspo/q3-2025/dial-in.

A recording of the event will be available later the same day on the company’s website aspo.com.





For further information, please contact:

Susanna Hietanen, Communications Director, Aspo Plc, tel. +358 50 3595 701, susanna.hietanen@aspo.com

